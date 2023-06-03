METAMORA, Ill. — Sitting just a game over .500 on Apr. 22, the Rock Island baseball team still believed in its ability and its potential.

But after splitting that day's Western Big 6 doubleheader with Galesburg, even the Rocks themselves had scant idea of what was to come.

A month and a half and 23 straight victories later, Rock Island is a sectional champion for the first time in nearly a quarter-century.

Battling a scrappy Peoria Richwoods club that had been playing a lot better than its 9-24 record indicated, the Rocks rallied for four sixth-inning runs and then slammed the door on Saturday's 8-5 victory in the IHSA Class 3A Metamora sectional championship game.

Now 31-8, Saturday's win sets a new single-season victory record for Rock Island, topping the previous mark of 30 wins set by its 1999 squad — the most recent Rocky sectional champion and a team that took third at the Class AA state tournament — and matched by the 2010 3A regional-title club.

"We knew we had a good club and a good group of guys," said Rock Island coach Jake Scudder. "We never planned on winning 31, but the guys worked their butts off and kept buying in. Even when we were 8-8 (after losing the Apr. 22 opener to Galesburg), nobody panicked.

"All of the credit goes to this group. The guys stuck with it (Saturday), and came up with some big hits."

Trailing 5-4 going to the bottom of the sixth inning after Richwoods had scored twice in its half of the inning, the Rocks quickly got started when Nik Janssen worked a lead-off walk.

Conner Dilulio then singled, with an error on the play putting Rocky runners on second and third. Navarion Coleman's sacrifice fly tied the game, and then Aidan Brokaw reached on an error, enabling Dilulio to score the tying run.

Rocky was not through, however, as a balk enabled Brokaw to score and then Stephen Dillender doubled to score Dylan Martin, who had reached on the error that plated Dilulio.

"This was kind of what we expected," said Scudder. "Richwoods has been playing good baseball lately, and they did a good job of keeping us at bay. This was not the same Richwoods team we played a few weeks ago (a May 13 Rocky doubleheader sweep by a combined 28-2).

"They gave us everything we wanted, and more. We're just happy to get out of here with the win."

Starting pitcher Owen Michaels battled through five innings, working his way out of a bases-loaded jam and another situation where the Knights had two runners in scoring position.

Coleman relieved Michaels in the sixth and ended up with the win in addition to going 2-for-3 at the plate.

"Owen battled his butt off today," said Scudder. "He'd be the first to tell you he didn't have his best stuff, but he competed all day, kept us within striking distance and gave us a chance to win."

Rock Island went up 3-1 in an opening error fueled by a pair of errors by Richwoods, which was playing for its first sectional championship in 40 years.

The Knights responded by tying the game with two third-inning runs, capped by a Max Schwartz RBI single. Rocky regained the lead in its half of the third when Dillender (3-for-4) scored on an RBI groundout by Janssen.

In the top of the sixth, Braden Harshbarger's squeeze bunt scored Cameron Hayes with the go-ahead run, but the Knights' Cinderella run would ultimately be denied by the red-hot Rocks.

In addition to just the fourth sectional title in program history, Rock Island gained an addition reward in the form of a virtual home game for Monday's super-sectional round.

The Elite Eight game will be played on a Western Big 6 diamond, Geneseo's Stone Field at Richmond Hill Park. Awaiting the Rocks will be Sycamore (31-5), an 8-0 winner over Burlington Central at the Kaneland sectional in Maple Park.

"We're extremely excited for this," Scudder said of playing for a state berth so close to home. "We're going to get back to work Sunday, and we hope to continue to have a good following on Monday, to make it look like a home game for us."