Rocky baseball tops Geneseo for fifth win in last six games

After a less than ideal start, the Rock Island baseball team is playing the way it believed it was capable of at the start of the season.

The Rocks' 6-4 Western Big 6 victory over Geneseo Tuesday at the Rock Island High School diamond was their fifth win in their last six games, a stretch that includes four wins in their last five conference outings.

"We're starting to take the next step, and playing like we expected to play," said Rock Island coach Jake Scudder, whose club improves to 8-10 and 4-6 in league play. "We're starting to get things rolling a bit."

On the other hand, the Maple Leafs (10-7, 5-5 Big 6) are a team trending in the wrong direction. Tuesday's loss was the fourth in Geneseo's last five outings.

"We're struggling," Geneseo coach Joe Nichols said. "We've got two starters out with injuries, and we're trying to survive and wait until we get healthy. To me, playing well matters more now, and I thought today we played a clean game for the most part.

"Mentally we have not been that good. That's been our main problem, and it's frustrating to see."

Nonetheless, the Leafs did grab an early lead. Drew Nelson (2-for-3, two RBIs) belted a solo home run to lead off the top of the second, and an inning later, Jake Nelms' RBI double scored A.J. Weller (2-for-3) for a 2-0 Geneseo lead.

With undefeated senior Thomas Henson on the mound for the Leafs, that lead looked safe. Sitting at 4-0 going into Tuesday's contest, Henson left six Rocky runners stranded on base as he worked through three scoreless innings.

Then in the bottom of the fourth, the Rocks struck for three runs, with Owen Michaels' RBI single tying the game and Tyler Hansen doubling and scoring on an error to break the tie.

Making the most of that fourth-inning surge was Rocky sophomore relief pitcher Conner DiIulio. Taking the ball from starter Zach DeMarlie to start the top of the fourth, DiIulio worked out of a bases-loaded jam and delivered 3 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball.

"I've got my team behind me, and they give me confidence in what I need to do to get outs," said DiIulio (2-1). "I feel like we're making a huge turnaround, and at the right time to do it. The way we're playing now, it's huge in terms of the postseason."

Based on past performance, Scudder knew DiIulio would be the one to hold the line while his teammates found a way to get back in contention in Tuesday's contest.

"He's been good for us, and he's still a sophomore, so that's a young arm," Scudder said. "We've used him at different moments in games, and it's been exciting to see him grow."

Rock Island added to its lead when DeMarlie homered to lead off the bottom of the fifth. The following inning, the Rocks got what proved to be some key insurance, courtesy of senior first baseman Xander George.

George's two-run double off Geneseo reliever Calvin Pettit capped a two-out rally that put the hosts up 6-2.

"Being in the No. 4 hole and with two strikes, my approach was to do as much as I can," said George, who along with Hansen, Dylan Martin and DeMarlie went 2-for-4; teammate Mateo Pena was 2-for-3.

"We're starting to realize that team at-bats are really important for us," George added. "We struggled with that at the beginning, but everyone's starting to buy in."

Those runs proved to be key as the Maple Leafs had one final rally left in them in the top of the seventh.

With two outs, Henson doubled in Nash Clementz, then scored on Nelson's subsequent two-bagger before the third Rocky pitcher, Brycen McGarry, was able to put out the fire.

"That was a big double," Scudder said of George's two-run belt in the sixth. "You don't think about it in the moment, but Xander's a senior who's been in some big moments, and that was a big swing by him."

