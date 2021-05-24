Rocky, Dilulio get the job done against Alleman in Rocktown Showdown

Dilulio plays travel ball on the 29ers with some of the Pioneers players.

“It’s bragging rights, everybody loves bragging rights,” Dilulio said. “You get the win and you get to talk smack to your friends.”

Rocky out-hit Alleman 9-5 in the win.

Rocky coach Jake Scudder said the staff knew Dilulio had talent on the mound, but could not use him early on since he injured his arm his last football game.

“He’s been so important for us defensively that we haven’t had the opportunity to use him as much as we like,” Scudder said. “We can’t say it was what we expected, but we knew he was going to go out there and compete his tail off and he did exactly that.”

Alleman relief pitcher senior Noah Schneider (1-2) was also making his first start. Rocky made hard contact early and often and led 3-0 after two innings before opening up things with a five-run fifth.

Tyler Hansen was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Rocks. AJ Freeman also had two hits and scored two runs at the leadoff spot for Rocky and Mateo Pena had two singles and a sacrifice fly.