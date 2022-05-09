Rocky's Dilulio shuts down Alleman in Rocktown Showdown; winning streak at eight

The Rocks are hot.

Or, at least that’s how the Rock Island High School baseball team is referring to its eight-game winning streak.

"We have a saying going around that the ‘Rocks are hot’ and we are really riding that," Rock Island senior Zach DeMarlie said. "We are really confident."

Rock Island extended its streak with a 7-1 non-conference victory over cross-town rival Alleman in the Rocktown Showdown on Monday at Douglas Park. It was the Rocks’ 11th win in 12 games and second trophy won in a week. Rock Island also defeated Moline in the Douglas Cup last Wednesday. Rocky now leads the Rocktown series 4-1.

"It’s been a lot of fun," Rock Island coach Jake Scudder said. "We talked about it before, but we have a huge group of seniors. They are playing for each other and want to end this thing the right way. We have been playing clean baseball and the guys are getting the next man up. They are having a lot of fun."

A few Rocky players celebrated afterwards with clown noses and taking turns riding on each other’s backs. The mood was light and joyous in the midst of one of the best Rock Island baseball seasons in a decade – Rocky (14-10, 8-6 WB6) clinched its first winning record in Western Big 6 Conference play since 2009 on Saturday.

"It’s kind of shocking," Rock Island pitcher Conner Dilulio said. "Not everyone makes this kind of turnaround this late in the season, but if anyone could do it, it’s our team. We have faith in each other and we are positive toward each other. That’s what a good baseball team needs."

A good team also needs good starting pitching, and that’s exactly what Dilulio gave the Rocky on Monday. Dilulio – who also earned the win as a freshman in this game last season – struck out eight and didn’t allow an earned run in 6.2 innings of work. He reached his pitch count, so Rock Island had to go to Hunter Melody out of the bullpen for the final out.

“He’s 2-0 in this game now,” Scudder said. “We have used him as a starter, closer and reliever. He has answered the bell in all situations. He’s a big time competitor.”

Rock Island gave Dilulio run support early with two in the first. Tyler Hansen and AJ Freeman both had hard-hit singles to begin the frame and Xander George and DeMarlie brought them home. DeMarlie had a two-out RBI single to right field to make it 2-0.

The Rocks tacked on three more in the third behind another clutch hit from DeMarlie. With runners on second and third, the senior third baseman drilled a double down the right-field line to bring home two more to make it 4-0.

“(DeMarlie) is a good player,” Scudder said. “We’ve moved him around a bit defensively and we think it’s helped him offensively. He gets relaxed here at third. He’s been really, really good the last four or five weeks. He puts together senior at-bats. He doesn’t try to do too much. He sticks to his plan and he found success.”

Alleman (3-15, 1-12 WB6) got on the board in the fifth with three singles and an error that extended the inning.

Nathan Noble came through for the Pioneers with a deep enough hit in the hole at short to beat the throw to first. Dilulio responded with a strikeout to limit the damage to one unearned run.

Alleman ended with the same amount of hits (9) as Rock Island, but couldn’t come through with runners on.

"Earlier in the season we were only scoring one or two runs, but we weren’t getting many on base," Alleman coach Jerry Burkhead said. "Tonight we only scored one, but we threatened multiple times. It was the same thing against Moline on Saturday when we had 10 or 11 hits in Game 1. We are just that big hit away.”

The Rocks added another run in both the fifth and sixth innings. Eli Boeye came through with a two-out RBI single and Hansen got a run across on a sac fly.

Seven different Rocky players recorded hits and five different hitters drove in runs.

"They say hitting is contagious and with our team I think that’s definitely true," DeMarlie said. "Once a few guys get on, we get confidence and know we can hit the pitcher around. Everyone starts going."

Alleman’s Chance Carruthers toughed it out and finished his outing by throwing a complete game and striking out four.

“He is going to battle it out no matter what,” Burkhead said. “We needed to clean a few things up behind him, but he hasn’t had his best outing yet. Even last week when we got our first Western Big 6 win, we haven’t seen the best version of him. We are hoping by postseason we see that. He is close.

"We are gearing everything toward the postseason. We hope to have the best version of ourselves by playoff time."

Rock Island will look to make it nine straight at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Galesburg at home in a non-conference. Alleman will try to bounce back at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against United Township on the road in a Big 6 game.

