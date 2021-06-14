Rough day in the field costly as A-W Titans drop super-sectional contest

NORMAL — Too many mistakes and not enough offense was a bad combination for the Annawan-Wethersfield baseball team in Monday’s Class 1A Normal Super-Sectional at Duffy Bass Field on the Illinois State University campus.
According to coach Pat Keane, his young team didn’t handle the big stage very well. He said his club committed “at least four or five errors” in dropping an 11-1 five-inning decision to 21-1 Mt. Pulaski.
“We just didn’t field the baseball very well,” said Keane after his club ended the season 15-8. “We’ve struggled with that when (No. 1 pitcher and starting shortstop Coltin Quagliano) pitches. We really struggled with that earlier in the year and it showed up again today.”
The Titans stayed within striking distance early and made it a 3-1 game in the third when Eli Merrick’s two-out RBI single scored Will Rumbold, who had walked to open the frame.
“We were feeling pretty good about ourselves at that point,” said Keane, whose club only had four hits off winning pitcher Drew Martin.
Then the errors started mounting and so did the runs for the Hilltoppers who scored four in the fourth and four more in the fifth to walk-off the victory.
“Those things are going to happen,” said Keane of errors committed by his young infield that included two freshmen on the left side and two sophomores on the right side behind senior standout Quagliano, who lasted through four innings. “Do I wish they didn’t happen or wouldn’t have happened today? Certainly. But those things are going to happen and it’s just unfortunate. That’s baseball. … It’s a big spot for freshmen and sophomores to be in and I don’t know if we were a little nervous today or what it was. We just didn’t get it done.”
It was the final game in Quagliano’s historic high school career at Wethersfield and Keane said he wanted to make sure he gave his standout the chance to take the mound in a super-sectional.
Quagliano, Merrick, Tuker Miller and Brady Kelley played their final game for the Titans on Monday.
“It was great being in that situation and the kids were ecstatic about being down at ISU and playing. I told the kids to enjoy the moment and don’t take it for granted,” said Keane noting the 2020 season was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Last year, you didn’t even have a season and here we are playing at ISU in a super-sectional. I told them to have fun and make it enjoyable.
“Even though we got beat, it was a tremendous day and I don’t think the kids will forget it. … For us to send our seniors out at a sectional at ISU? We’re pretty happy with that.”