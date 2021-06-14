Rough day in the field costly as A-W Titans drop super-sectional contest

NORMAL — Too many mistakes and not enough offense was a bad combination for the Annawan-Wethersfield baseball team in Monday’s Class 1A Normal Super-Sectional at Duffy Bass Field on the Illinois State University campus.

According to coach Pat Keane, his young team didn’t handle the big stage very well. He said his club committed “at least four or five errors” in dropping an 11-1 five-inning decision to 21-1 Mt. Pulaski.

“We just didn’t field the baseball very well,” said Keane after his club ended the season 15-8. “We’ve struggled with that when (No. 1 pitcher and starting shortstop Coltin Quagliano) pitches. We really struggled with that earlier in the year and it showed up again today.”

The Titans stayed within striking distance early and made it a 3-1 game in the third when Eli Merrick’s two-out RBI single scored Will Rumbold, who had walked to open the frame.

“We were feeling pretty good about ourselves at that point,” said Keane, whose club only had four hits off winning pitcher Drew Martin.

Then the errors started mounting and so did the runs for the Hilltoppers who scored four in the fourth and four more in the fifth to walk-off the victory.