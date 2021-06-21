Ruth, Skarich help Lancers sweep 10th-ranked Falcons

With the exception of Class 4A top-ranked Pleasant Valley, nobody in the Mississippi Athletic Conference had been playing better baseball the past few weeks than Davenport West. It had won 11 in a row and climbed into the state’s top 10 for the first time this season on Monday.
But behind the arms of Parker Ruth and Sam Skarich, North Scott snapped West's win streak and spoiled its home opener.
Ruth threw a complete game in the opener and Skarich followed with 13 strikeouts in the nightcap as North Scott silenced 10th-ranked West 3-1 and 4-1 at the West Complex.
“I would say that’s the best those two have thrown, not just this year, but in their careers here at North Scott,” Lancer co-coach Brad Ward said. “They’ve been very efficient in throwing strikes all year, but this was their best outing.”
Ruth struck out eight and yielded just four hits in Game 1. Skarich yielded only three hits in 6 1/3 innings in Game 2.
As a result, North Scott (14-6, 8-2 MAC) moved into sole possession of second place in the conference race just past the midway point.
“We knew they just got ranked in the top 10 in the state and this was a big one for us if we wanted to stay up near the top of the MAC,” Skarich said. “I’m proud of our guys in how we fought and played really well all the way around.”
West had won 15 of its first 17 games and swept its first three conference doubleheaders.
Coach Scott Beatty’s team, though, struggled to generate any offense.
“They outplayed us,” Beatty said. “Their pitchers threw well tonight. Our pitching was fine and defensively we threw the ball around a little bit in the second game, but offensively we didn’t have the right approach.
“We weren’t willing to adjust. We continued to have the same swing even with two strikes.”
After West snatched a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning of the opener on a Dom DeLaPaz single, North Scott responded with a three-run fifth.
Ryan Campbell, who had two hits in each game, delivered the big hit. The catcher poked a two-out, two-run double to right center to plate Noah Young and Skarich. Ryan Sanders followed with a run-scoring double off West starter Chance Dreyer.
“I needed to get a hit,” Campbell said. “My first at-bat wasn’t good. I knew with two outs and runners in scoring position, I had to contribute. I saw it, put a good swing on it and it worked out.
“I was looking for that fastball. I knew it was the best pitch I was going to get in the at-bat.”
The three runs were enough for Ruth, who was aided by a pair of double plays.
“Parker is a grinder,” Campbell said. “I love catching him because he never gets down. He always stays composed.”
North Scott struck for all four of its runs in Game 2 in the first three innings. Campbell and Ruth each had an RBI, but the Lancers capitalized on four Falcon miscues.
Skarich, meanwhile, was dominant.
He struck out eight of West’s first 12 batters and worked into the seventh before he reached the pitch count limit of 110. Cody Sunny recorded the final two outs to secure the win.
“I was feeling really good,” Skarich said. “I felt good in the bullpen before the game. When I got on the mound, I executed some really good pitches. That’s a good team over there, so to put up numbers like that, you know your stuff is pretty good."
West was short-handed because of injuries. The Falcons were without Jackson Huffstutler, Garret Gustaf and Nick Bojorquez.
Beatty didn't use that as an excuse afterward.
“We had some timely hitting (during the win streak),” Beatty said, “but today we didn’t have timely hitting. We looked at a lot of things across the plate.
“When you’re dealing with 15- to 18-year olds, you’re going to make mental mistakes and not always good choices. We just have to continue to teach and encourage.”