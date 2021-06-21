Ruth, Skarich propel Lancers to sweep over 10th-ranked Falcons

With the exception of Class 4A top-ranked Pleasant Valley, nobody in the Mississippi Athletic Conference had been playing better baseball the past few weeks than Davenport West. It had won 11 in a row and climbed into the state’s top 10 for the first time this season on Monday.

But behind the arms of Parker Ruth and Sam Skarich, North Scott snapped West's win streak and spoiled its home opener.

Ruth threw a complete game in the opener and Skarich followed with 13 strikeouts in the nightcap as North Scott silenced 10th-ranked West 3-1 and 4-1 at the West Complex.

“I would say that’s the best those two have thrown, not just this year, but in their careers here at North Scott,” Lancer co-coach Brad Ward said. “They’ve been very efficient in throwing strikes all year, but this was their best outing.”

Ruth struck out eight and yielded just four hits in Game 1. Skarich allowed only three hits in 6 1/3 innings in Game 2.

As a result, North Scott (14-6, 8-2 MAC) moved into sole possession of second place in the conference race just past the midway point.