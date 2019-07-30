DES MOINES — When Lucas Bixby was asked the last time he saw Central DeWitt’s baseball team swing the bats like it did Tuesday evening, the senior could not give an immediate response.
“Oh, wow,” Bixby said. “It was some point in the regular season.”
The Sabers had to fight for every run through the substate tournament. They went on an offensive onslaught in a Class 3A quarterfinal at Principal Park.
Third-ranked Central DeWitt strung together a dozen hits — its most in the postseason — and clobbered ninth-ranked and last year’s 2A state champion Centerville 11-1 in five innings.
For just the second time in program history, the Sabers are in the state’s final four. Central DeWitt (37-3) faces second-ranked Davenport Assumption (32-4) in a semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
“I haven’t given this group the credit for being the best team in Central DeWitt baseball history,” said Sabers coach Shane Sikkema, whose program reached the semifinals in 2010. “Regardless of what happens from this point on, they are.”
Coaches and players felt an offensive outburst was coming in the last week. The timing was impeccable.
The Sabers had traffic on the bases in every inning. Leadoff hitter Devin Hurdle reached in all four trips. No. 9 hitter Henry Bloom recorded two hits and drove in two.
“One hit and it feels like a rally,” Bixby said. “Once other kids saw he got a hit, they think I can get a hit. That just has a trickle-down effect throughout the order.”
Central DeWitt jumped on Centerville (24-7) in the opening inning.
Hurdle singled, took second on a wild pitch and scored on the first of three hits from Alex McAleer.
“We need to put pressure on them, not on us,” McAleer said. “We did that pretty well.”
Bloom, not in the starting lineup at the beginning of the season, delivered a two-out RBI single in the second. He added a run-scoring double in a four-run fourth.
The sophomore second baseman has been steady in the postseason.
“I felt pretty good,” Bloom said. “It is nice when you have the pitching we do because you can just go out and swing away. If you mess up, you’ve got pitching and defense.
“We came out swinging and had fun. We played loose.”
The Sabers finished it off in the fifth.
After Garrett Finley brought in two on a sharp grounder that got past the shortstop, Jake Swanson laced a bases-clearing double to end the game by the 10-run rule.
Seven of the nine spots in Central DeWitt’s order had at least one hit.
“I’ve always said we’re the best hitting fungo team in the state,” Sikkema said. “We can hit pop ups and fly balls with the best of them. We did a couple different things in (batting practice) this past week.
“It’s good to hit the ball long, but in certain situations you need to level off and hit gaps. We went opposite field on quite a few at-bats and put the ball in play.”
Bixby (8-0) had little trouble on the mound.
The right-hander struck out six, allowed only three hits and threw 49 of his 66 pitches for strikes.
“First-pitch strike is huge,” Bixby said. “It puts the pressure on the hitter, and I did a very good job of that today. And when your offense can come to life early and score a lot of runs, it really helps a pitcher.”
The Big Reds scored their only run in the fifth thanks to a one-out triple.
"(Bixby) did a heck of a job," Centerville coach Ryan Hodges said. "He was firm, around the plate and mixed it well. Our guys couldn't get any swings on it."
The Sabers have stressed having fun in recent weeks. They have laminated pieces of paper in their dugout that spell out "H-A-V-E F-U-N" with a smiley face.
“Everybody talks about getting there, but is a different story to play well here,” Bixby said. “We’ve talked about having fun, and that was fun baseball. I think it will trickle on to later games.”
Central DeWitt is a win from the school’s first appearance in a state championship game. It has to get past an Assumption squad it has butted heads against several teams in the postseason the past few years.
“This has been a great season, but in our minds we’re not done yet,” Bloom said. “We’ll celebrate our accomplishments after the season.”