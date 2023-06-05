An unscheduled day off last Thursday resulted in the Central DeWitt baseball squad having a weeklong break from Mississippi Athletic Conference action.

Returning to league play Monday night at Davenport Central, the Sabers made the wait well worth it as they pounded out 27 hits in a 10-8, 14-4 sweep at Brady Street Field.

"This is a good thing, considering that we're known more as a pitching school," said Central DeWitt coach Shane Sikkema, whose 8-2 club evens its MAC mark at 2-2 after being swept by Assumption in last Monday's league-opening twinbill.

"It was good to see all of our winter work pay off. These guys are hard workers, and when they realize they're good batters, they hit with more confidence."

In each game, one big inning made the difference for the Sabers.

In the opener, the Blue Devils (8-8, 2-4) got up early with a three-run first inning capped by a two-run Wyatt Hillyer single. A pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the fourth had Central up 5-2.

However, Central DeWitt closed the gap to two on Jacob Maher's fourth-inning RBI single. In the top of the fifth, the Sabers sent 10 batters to the plate and scored six times to take the lead for good.

After a two-run single by Drew McAvan tied the game at 5-5, lead-off man Michael Cabrera broke the tie with an RBI double. Maher then followed with a two-run triple, and Kyle Bixby's RBI two-bagger capped the uprising.

"I feel like my job is to keep things going," said Cabrera, who 2-for-2 with four runs in the opener. "I prefer to see my position as one to start off the game. How you start is how the rest of the boys get started."

A Kade Burzlaff pinch-hit homer put Central DeWitt up by three in the top of the seventh after Central closed the gap to 9-7 on Maddox Sullivan's two-run double in the home half of the sixth. Burzlaff's shot was key as the Sabers held on for the opening-game win.

"For us, it's been a question of how we've been pitching," said Central coach Colin Gisel. "We're able to put it together well on the offense and defensive sides. But, we need to find guys who can consistently throw strikes."

The Sabers carried their momentum over into the nightcap with an eight-run first inning, sending 12 batters to the plate.

After Cabrera (4-for-4, three RBIs, two runs in game two) singled to get things started, Maher (2-for-4, four RBIs belted a two-run homer into the woods beyond the right-center field fence. That got the Central DeWitt hit parade started.

"This is definitely nice. It's about proving to ourselves that we can compete in the MAC, and showing the other teams that we can compete," said Maher, who was 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the opener. "

Getting the Monday sweep was extra sweet for the Sabers after making the trip to Muscatine last Thursday, only to find out that night's doubleheader was rained out.

"That was a bummer," said Cabrera, "but we came back strong and hard."

For the Blue Devils, Thomas Johnson went 5-for-8 in the two games, driving in three runs in the opener. Hillyer was 3-for-4 in the first game, with Declan Swanson going 3-for-4 in the nightcap.