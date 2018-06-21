DeWITT — Luke Anderson was pleased with his outing in Game 1 of Central DeWitt’s WaMaC doubleheader against Center Point-Urbana.
He was more pleased with how he won the game.
With the bases loaded and the game tied at 6, Anderson got hit by the first pitch thrown to him by Cam Hasleiet that completed a wild 7-6 triumph in 10 innings Thursday night at the DeWitt athletic complex.
Ryan McAleer threw a no-hitter to complete the sweep with a 2-0 victory in the nightcap.
“I just really wanted to win,” Anderson said. “It was kind of anti-climatic.”
It was the ending to a crazy opener.
Trailing 4-3, the Stormin’ Pointers scored three runs — two of them on an Ethan Sells single — to grab their first lead of the game.
DeWitt responded.
Jacob Swanson delivered a two-out 2-run double to deep center field that tied the game at six. After scoreless seventh, eighth and ninth innings, the Sabers (17-8, 11-8 WaMaC) walked it off.
CPU’s head coach got ejected in the 10th that led to back-to-back hit by pitches to load the bases and send home the winning run.
“It was a mix of things,” Anderson said. “He probably just held the ball too long or gripped it too tight.”
Although he’d rather see his batters swing the bat, Sabers head coach Shane Sikkema will take the win.
“They take too many pitches in my book, but I’m not going to change it,” he said. “We get too comfortable too early in the game. We scratched and clawed.”
The Sabers scored their first four runs in the second inning on a passed ball, hit by pitch, bunt single and sacrifice bunt.
CPU (10-13, 5-11) responded with a run in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. After going hitless against Anderson the first time through the order, they connected for five hits that scored three runs the second time around.
“Got a little tired at the end,” Sikkema said. “I was very happy with his performance.”
After years of relying on his pitching staff, Sikkema has hummed a different tune this year. His offense is enjoying top marks in Class 3A in the hits category.
DeWitt already has eight games of scoring 10 or more runs, one more than last year’s squad.
“It is nice to hit the gaps and hit a lot of doubles,” Sikkema said.
McAleer was relied on heavily in Game 2.
The right-hander allowed three baserunners and struck out three. It is the first career no-hitter thrown by McAleer.
“At first, I didn’t know what was going on, just kept pounding the strike zone,” the sophomore said. “Felt pretty good going in.”
DeWitt’s pair of runs came on an RBI single by Cam Steffens and a Stormin’ Pointer error.
With a winning streak up to six games, McAleer sees this team trending in the right direction.
“We’re trying to get over 20 wins and I think we can get over that pretty easily,” he said. “We need to have our solid defense and keep making contact.”