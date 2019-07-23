DeWITT – While there were moments when nothing seemed to work Monday night for the Central DeWitt baseball team, everything eventually worked out for the Sabers.
“You get into a situation like this, you just have to keep going,’’ sophomore Boomer Johnson said. “You have to stay positive and never get down on yourself. You strike out a couple of times in a game like this, stay strong. Eventually, it’ll happen.’’
Eventually turned out to be the 16th inning when Johnson reached first base safely after an error on his grounder to second base, allowing Nolan Haack to score the game-deciding run in third-ranked Central DeWitt’s 4-3 victory over West Delaware in an Iowa Class 3A district championship game.
The run was the first either team had scored since the Sabers had tied the game at 3-3 in the fifth inning and it didn’t come easily.
Haack reached base on a two-out infield single and raced to third when Lucas Bixby pounded a single into center.
“When I saw Bixby’s hit get through, I just put my head down and headed to third,’’ Haack said. “Whenever the chance was there, we just kept trying to make something happen. We knew if we kept pushing, something good would happen.’’
Central DeWitt (35-3) earned the chance to host Wednesday’s 7 p.m. substate game against Dubuque Wahlert after pitcher Alex McAleer held off the Hawks in the top of the 16th inning.
Isaac Fettkether was hit by a pitch to open the inning, then found himself on third with no outs following an error as he stole second.
That was as far as Fettkether would get. McAleer made certain of that, striking out the next three batters he faced.
“At that point, it was all about hitting the outside corner, hitting it again and again and not worrying about the guy on base,’’ McAleer said. “We needed outs.’’
Bixby and McAleer split the workload on the mound for the Sabers. Bixby allowed two hits over the final six innings of an eight-inning start, striking out four batters before McAleer sat down nine while scattering four hits over eight innings.
“Those two guys, they’ve been doing that for us all year and the way they competed, they helped us earn the chance to play another game,’’ Central DeWitt coach Shane Sikkema said shortly after McAleer earned the win to match Bixby’s 7-0 record.
McAleer said he simply wanted to finish what Bixby started.
“He got us off to a great start. I couldn’t let that go to waste,’’ he said.
West Delaware, which had lost both ends of a 4-1, 6-1 doubleheader to the Sabers earlier in the season, made Bixby and McAleer work for their win.
“That’s a good baseball program, a much-improved team,’’ Sikkema said. “West Delaware has been to a lot of state tournaments and we knew they would give us everything they had and they did. That was a battle.’’
Hawks pitchers Kyle Cole, Nick Casey and Jared Voss limited the Sabers to 10 hits and struck out 16 batters, including a pair by Casey for the final outs in the ninth and 11th innings that left the bases full of Sabers.
Sikkema had Devin Hurdle attempt to steal home with the bases loaded and two outs in the 13th inning but Fettkether was waiting at the plate to apply a sweeping tag which pushed the game into the 14th.
“There comes a point where, good or bad, you’re just trying to find a way, maybe too much so, but you want the guys to stay aggressive, stay hungry and we did that,’’ Sikkema said.
West Delaware (15-24-1) missed multiple opportunities as well.
The Hawks stranded runners on second and third in the sixth and ninth innings. A line drive off the bat of Zach Goebel ended the sixth and McAleer ended the Hawks’ half of the ninth with a strikeout.
“It was that way all night, back and forth,’’ Johnson said. “We all had a lot of chances and we all didn’t capitalize on them at times, but we did stick together as a team and kept everybody up and into it.’’
Haack senses that as well.
“We can take some confidence and some momentum from this,’’ he said. “It was the type of game where I think we all grew as a team.’’