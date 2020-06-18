Saskowski finds control as Knights sweep River Kings

Part of the reason Saskowski was able to relax was that Assumption’s offense gave him an early cushion with a six run, six hit second inning.

Noah Weiman laced a double to deep left field that increased the Knights' lead from 2-0 to 4-0. Saskowski, Grant Simpson, J.J. Stratman and Nate Schlichting all had RBIs in the frame.

Three Assumption batters registered two hits in the nightcap.

“Bunting was huge, just getting the leadoff man on,” Saskowski said. "Good things happen when we get runners on."

It was a far cry from the opener, when in the eyes of Thissen, the Knights left runs on the bases. They left a runner in scoring position in the first and third innings, loaded the bases in the fourth to see it evaporate with a double play and stranded runners on 2nd and 3rd in the fifth.

Three of Assumption’s five runs in the opener were off errors from the River Kings (2-3, 1-3) infield. Schlichting roped a pair of doubles while Simpson and Zach Wesolowski each had two RBIs.

“We've spent more time in the early part of the season on defense and to not see it play out on the field is frustrating,” Clinton coach Kevin Cunningham said. "When you play a fundamental team like Assumption, you can't afford to make those mistakes."