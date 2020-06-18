Saskowski finds control as Knights sweep River Kings

Justin Saskowski admitted he wasn’t himself through the first two batters he faced Thursday night.
Usually a control heavy pitcher, Saskowski was all over the place and allowed back-to-back walks top open the Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball twinbill against visiting Clinton.
“Just nerves, really,” he said. "When I have my days, I really don't like when anyone touches the ball. I like to have control of the game."
After a mound visit, the transfer from Davenport North found his rhythm and went to work.
Saskowski didn’t allow a base runner over the next pair of frames and kept the Clinton hitters quiet to power Davenport Assumption to a 5-2, 6-0 MAC sweep at Assumption High School.
“My change-up kind of pulled everything back together,” Saskowski said. "Made a lot of guys swing and miss over the top of it."
Even when the high school baseball season was up in the air, Saskowski didn’t stop working on his craft in hopes of playing his first season for the Knights (3-1, 3-1 MAC).
His debut ended in a victory, allowing one hit and earning six strikeouts over 78 pitches as well as shaking off a small injury in the fourth inning.
“He settled down and stayed within himself,” Knights coach Greg Thissen said. "Threw his pitches instead of trying to overpower anybody or trying to be too fine."
Part of the reason Saskowski was able to relax was that Assumption’s offense gave him an early cushion with a six run, six hit second inning.
Noah Weiman laced a double to deep left field that increased the Knights' lead from 2-0 to 4-0. Saskowski, Grant Simpson, J.J. Stratman and Nate Schlichting all had RBIs in the frame.
Three Assumption batters registered two hits in the nightcap.
“Bunting was huge, just getting the leadoff man on,” Saskowski said. "Good things happen when we get runners on."
It was a far cry from the opener, when in the eyes of Thissen, the Knights left runs on the bases. They left a runner in scoring position in the first and third innings, loaded the bases in the fourth to see it evaporate with a double play and stranded runners on 2nd and 3rd in the fifth.
Three of Assumption’s five runs in the opener were off errors from the River Kings (2-3, 1-3) infield. Schlichting roped a pair of doubles while Simpson and Zach Wesolowski each had two RBIs.
“We've spent more time in the early part of the season on defense and to not see it play out on the field is frustrating,” Clinton coach Kevin Cunningham said. "When you play a fundamental team like Assumption, you can't afford to make those mistakes."
“We had a couple line drives right at people with multiple runners on,” Thissen said. "I think both teams went flat."
Still, the team picked to finish third in the conference, found a way to log the sweep despite starting pitcher Alex Heckroth leaving in the first inning.
Heckroth exited after recording the opening two outs. Thissen said he got stitches on his right pinky finger, but decided to not risk it and took him out.
Keegan Shovlain pitched the final 5⅓ innings, allowing four hits and only two runners advancing to scoring position for his first win of the year.
“I expect (Heckroth) to throw Monday," Thissen said. "If he's ready to go I expect to probably use him.”
Clinton’s Max Holy had two hits in the nightcap and scored the first run in the game on a wild pitch after lacing a double.
Cunningham is hopeful after the opening week of the season his team sees what they’re doing well and can find things to improve on in the coming months.
“I think we know that we've got to be a little bit better with pitch selection at the plate” he said. "We watched too many strikes go down the middle... you're not going to win that way."
