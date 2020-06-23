Schaeffer-Houston, Huffstutler help Falcons split with Knights

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After using four pitchers in a doubleheader-opening loss to Assumption, Davenport West was going to need a gritty effort from its staff to earn a split Tuesday night.

Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston and Jackson Huffstutler delivered.

Schaeffer-Houston grinded through 4 2/3 innings, allowing one unearned run and striking out five, then Huffstutler closed out the game as the Falcons earned a 4-1 win in the nightcap, earning a Mississippi Athletic Conference split after the Knights won the opener 10-5 at the Davenport West Athletic Complex.

"I think they both did a really good job. We challenged them; we were really embarrassed after that first game," West head coach Scott Beatty said. "You've got to take your hat off to Izaiah and Jack. They came in, pounded the zone when they needed to and came up with good pitches for outs."

Assumption jumped on the board first in the second inning. Nate Schlichting reached second on an error to lead off the inning, then was brought home on an RBI single from Justin Saskowski.

The Falcons responded in the bottom of the frame, as Chance Dreyer led off the inning with a single, then advanced to third on a passed ball and a wild pitch, setting the table for R.J. Molloy to bring him home with a sacrifice fly.