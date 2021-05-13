Schimmel, Fuller star in Maroons' sweep of Leafs

GENESEO — Sophomores Conner Schimmel and Riley Fuller left their marks on Thursday's Western Big 6 Conference baseball doubleheader at Stone Field.

Schimmel pitched a two-hitter in leading the Maroons to a 2-1 victory in the opener. Fuller stepped up big in the nightcap and logged a rarity as he was both the winning pitcher and got the save in his first varsity mound appearance. To top off his evening, he had a two-run single in a five-run seventh-inning uprising that led to a 7-5 Moline victory.

“That was real crazy,” said Moline coach Craig Schimmel after a wild seventh inning that moved his club to 11-9, 5-3 in the Big 6. “We were saying that we lost a couple of ugly games and we deserve to win an ugly one like that.”

While Conner Schimmel pitched liked an ace in the opener, out-dueling Geneseo’s Charlie Rice, it took an all-hands-on-deck approach in the nightcap as Coach Schimmel tried to piece together the sweep.

That was because the Maple Leafs (8-6, 4-4 Big 6) muscled up in the nightcap with Jordan Weinzierl, Charlie Rice and Nathan Beneke ripping solo homers. Kyle Traphagen laced a two-run single that gave the Leafs a 5-2 lead going into the seventh.