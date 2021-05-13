Schimmel, Fuller star in Maroons' sweep of Leafs

GENESEO — Sophomores Conner Schimmel and Riley Fuller left their marks on Thursday's Western Big 6 Conference baseball doubleheader at Stone Field.
Schimmel pitched a two-hitter in leading the Maroons to a 2-1 victory in the opener. Fuller stepped up big in the nightcap and logged a rarity as he was both the winning pitcher and got the save in his first varsity mound appearance. To top off his evening, he had a two-run single in a five-run seventh-inning uprising that led to a 7-5 Moline victory.
“That was real crazy,” said Moline coach Craig Schimmel after a wild seventh inning that moved his club to 11-9, 5-3 in the Big 6. “We were saying that we lost a couple of ugly games and we deserve to win an ugly one like that.”
While Conner Schimmel pitched liked an ace in the opener, out-dueling Geneseo’s Charlie Rice, it took an all-hands-on-deck approach in the nightcap as Coach Schimmel tried to piece together the sweep.
That was because the Maple Leafs (8-6, 4-4 Big 6) muscled up in the nightcap with Jordan Weinzierl, Charlie Rice and Nathan Beneke ripping solo homers. Kyle Traphagen laced a two-run single that gave the Leafs a 5-2 lead going into the seventh.
Then things fell apart on the Leafs. An infield error opened the frame and gave Moline just enough room to wedge open the door, compiling five walks and doubling their hit total for the game to four in rallying for five unearned runs.
“Everybody was in; we knew what we had to do,” said Fuller, whose two-run single gave the Maroons a 6-5 lead. “This was just a great team effort.”
After taking the 7-5 lead, Coach Schimmel went to senior lefty Hunter Woods to close the game, but in typical fashion for the contest, that didn't work out. Leadoff man Charlie Rice drew a walk and brother Carson Rice was hit by a pitch.
That was when Fuller — who pitched a scoreless sixth inning — was called back into the mound. He issued a one-out walk that loaded the bases, but got a fly out and strikeout to end the game.
“Our biggest focus is we still found a way to have the tying run on second base,” said Geneseo coach Joe Nichols. “That is a sign of a good team that won't just roll over. You're going to have adversity in this game and in life. If you roll over and die, you have no chance.”
Geneseo’s chances in the opener were limited by the crafty Conner Schimmel.
Schimmel pitched what he called his best game of his fledgling prep career, firing a two-hitter and allowing only two runners past second base.
“Most games, I've given up a lot of hits and teams just haven't taken advantage,” said Schimmel, who moved his record to 5-1. “Tonight was a good win for me.”
While only giving doubles PJ Moser and AJ Weller, Schimmel struck out six without issuing any free passes.
“My slider got a lot of groundouts (seven) and the majority of the strikeouts I had,” said Schimmel, who was in control and painting corners the entire game.
All of Moline's production in Game 1 came from the top of the order. Leadoff man Ryne Schimmel was 3-for-3 with a walk and scored both runs. He also had Moline's only extra-base hit, that being a two-out double in the fifth when he scored on Jeff Davis's RBI single.
Moline's first run in the third scored on an unusual play. Ryne Schimmel and Davis ripped one-out singles and moved up on a double steal. Hunter Warren then laced a liner to second baseman Logan Fitzpatrick, who had the ball skip out of his glove. While he got the out at first, Schimmel scored on the play, giving Warren an RBI.