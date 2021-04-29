Scudder, Rocks set for unique Big 6 season

Unique is the word Jake Scudder uses to describe the landscape as Western Big 6 baseball teams prepare to open the conference season.
The Rock Island coach, hired in the summer of 2019 to lead the program at his alma mater, said the cancellation of the 2020 season at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has created some unusual dynamics as teams return to action this spring.
“I don’t know if there are more than five guys or so around the conference who have had at-bats in a Western Big 6 game,” Scudder said. “I think we’re all going to learn quite a bit about our teams this weekend, see who has what and I’m sure we’ll all find things to work on as well.”
The Rocks enter Western Big 6 play Saturday at United Township off to a 9-1 start this season following a wild 14-13 nonconference win over Moline on Wednesday, building around a lineup that typically includes just two seniors.
Scudder said this year’s starting point for the entire team was different.
“Some players found a place to play last summer or were able to find a place to hit, others didn’t have that opportunity so while we do have some guys who were able to get some work in all of last year, for some this is the first time in more than a year that they’ve been at it regularly,” Scudder said.
“The first couple of weeks especially, there was some rust on quite a few swings. Everybody has kind of a different starting point this season. That has been different, but everybody has worked through it.”
That was evident during the first games of the season.
“This is the first time around for some of these guys and that first time through the order, the at-bats were a little rough, and the first time out, the pitches weren’t as sharp as they will be, but that’s part of it this season,” Scudder said.
“As we’ve played more and the guys have gotten their feet under them, I see players starting to relax and gain the confidence that they should have in their abilities to play the game.”
Scudder said the work of a 2020 senior class that had its season canceled is still making an impact on this year’s Rock Island team.
“You never want to lose a season and I still feel bad for last year’s seniors, but they did make a difference. I see that every day,” Scudder said. “They helped establish a culture with how they worked and how they led a year ago, and that has carried over to this year’s team.”
Scudder said decent spring weather and a later-than-usual start to the season this year have combined to help Rock Island progress.
With a young team, that has been a welcomed situation.
“We’ve been able to be out on the field a ton, and that’s been great,” Scudder said. “We’ve been able to get some good work in, tinker with a few things and get work in outside that we typically wouldn’t be able to do in a normal year.”
With a mid-April start to the season and postseason play beginning in early June, Scudder has been able to work with his team outdoors since practices started.
The Rocks had nine practices on their diamond before playing their first game on April 13.
“That’s not normal. Usually, we’re in the gym a lot early, so that has been good,” Scudder said, appreciating the cooperation he had with Rock Island football coach Ben Hammer in allowing players who participate in both sports to get some work in when the two seasons overlapped.
It all helped Rock Island prepare for a 32-game schedule and the first chance Scudder and his assistants have had to build a team on the field.
He feels like through the initial games of the season, the Rocks have shown some good defensive ability and have shown flashes of the potential the team has at the plate and on the mound, an area where Rock Island has some depth and will gain experience as the season progresses.
“We’re not where we want to be yet offensively, but I feel like we can be good from the top to the bottom of the lineup,” Scudder said.
Scudder wants the Rocks to play an aggressive style of baseball, looking to take an extra base when the opportunity is there and put the pressure on the opposing defense.
“I like to play the game at a high pace. I think that’s a game players like playing and we have the ability to do some good things playing that way,” Scudder said.
“In all areas, we have some work to do, which is to be expected, and I think we’ll continue to grow as a team as we work deeper into the schedule.”
Scudder senses that a return to competition is welcomed by his players.
He sees it in their focus and intensity on the practice field, and he has seen it when the Rocks put on game jerseys to compete.
The May schedule will be a busy one and Scudder believes the start of Western Big 6 play will bring out the best in his players.
“It gets the energy flowing,” he said. “We’ve all been waiting a long time for this and it’s good to be back out on the field again working together to build a good team.”