Scudder, Rocks set for unique Big 6 season

“The first couple of weeks especially, there was some rust on quite a few swings. Everybody has kind of a different starting point this season. That has been different, but everybody has worked through it.”

That was evident during the first games of the season.

“This is the first time around for some of these guys and that first time through the order, the at-bats were a little rough, and the first time out, the pitches weren’t as sharp as they will be, but that’s part of it this season,” Scudder said.

“As we’ve played more and the guys have gotten their feet under them, I see players starting to relax and gain the confidence that they should have in their abilities to play the game.”

Scudder said the work of a 2020 senior class that had its season canceled is still making an impact on this year’s Rock Island team.

“You never want to lose a season and I still feel bad for last year’s seniors, but they did make a difference. I see that every day,” Scudder said. “They helped establish a culture with how they worked and how they led a year ago, and that has carried over to this year’s team.”