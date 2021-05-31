Second-game explosion helps Alleman get split

The Alleman Pioneers put 11 runs on the board, including seven in the fourth inning, in the second game of a Monday afternoon holiday doubleheader to gain a split decision on the day with the Sterling Golden Eagles.

Sterling capitalized on a 6-run fifth inning to secure a 9-3 victory in Game 1 before Alleman’s offense motored into high gear in the second game to win the nightcap, 11-1 in five innings at Gerard’s Yard in Moline.

The doubleheader action topped off the official Western Big 6 season for Alleman and its 9-5 league record (16-9-1 overall) earned the Pioneers a second-place tie with Moline behind Galesburg.

“I’m proud of our guys, it was great to see our senior leadership come through for us in the second game of the doubleheader,” said Alleman coach Jerry Burkhead. “We finished with strength in the conference this year, winning four of our last five games to come back and capture second place.”

Burkhead especially cited the play of senior catcher Dom Ferrari, whose offense fueled the second game victory.

“Dom hit the ball extremely hard all day, and had an RBI double in the first inning of the second game, followed by another double over the centerfielder’s head in the third inning to ignite our offense,” Burkhead said.