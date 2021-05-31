Second-game explosion helps Alleman get split

The Alleman Pioneers put 11 runs on the board, including seven in the fourth inning, in the second game of a Monday afternoon holiday doubleheader to gain a split decision on the day with the Sterling Golden Eagles.
Sterling capitalized on a 6-run fifth inning to secure a 9-3 victory in Game 1 before Alleman’s offense motored into high gear in the second game to win the nightcap, 11-1 in five innings at Gerard’s Yard in Moline.
The doubleheader action topped off the official Western Big 6 season for Alleman and its 9-5 league record (16-9-1 overall) earned the Pioneers a second-place tie with Moline behind Galesburg.
“I’m proud of our guys, it was great to see our senior leadership come through for us in the second game of the doubleheader,” said Alleman coach Jerry Burkhead. “We finished with strength in the conference this year, winning four of our last five games to come back and capture second place.”
Burkhead especially cited the play of senior catcher Dom Ferrari, whose offense fueled the second game victory.
“Dom hit the ball extremely hard all day, and had an RBI double in the first inning of the second game, followed by another double over the centerfielder’s head in the third inning to ignite our offense,” Burkhead said.
Ferrari’s day featured three doubles and a triple, three runs scored and an RBI. Alleman left-fielder Jackson Marx also was a major offensive contributor, with three hits, two runs scored and four RBI on the afternoon. Dylan Phelps also had four hits.
Game 2 starting pitcher Nathan Noble went the five-inning distance for the win and helped his cause with an run-producing double in the 7-run fourth.
“Nathan has done a great job for us on the mound in conference competition this season, with a 4-0 record and one save, and he has shown tremendous confidence for a junior pitcher in our senior dominated conference,” said Burkhead.
In the first game, Sterling scored an early run in the second inning and put the game out of reach in the fifth inning with a 6-run outburst, the big blow being a bases-loaded triple off the bat of first baseman Ryan Heffelfinger.
Alleman scored all three of its runs in Game 1 in the sixth inning. Ferrari tripled to left to open the inning, first baseman Rudy Glancey walked, Marx hit a run-scoring single to left, Phelps singled to center, CJ Terronez contributed an RBI single to left, and third baseman Bryant Estes knocked in the third run on a groundout to short.
Heffelfinger had a game for the record books in the first contest. collecting a single, double and triple in his first three at-bats. He added another double in the sixth.
The second game was dominated by the Pioneers. Sterling scored its lone run in the top of the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Noah Aponte.
Alleman scored two runs in the bottom of the inning and two more in the third, then put the game awat with seven in the fourth. Marx knocked in two runs in the inning and RBIs were also contributed by Zach Carpita, Noah Schneider, CJ Terronez, Alex Edwards and Noble.
“We pride ourselves on being able to manufacture runs by aggressively running the bases, and in the second game we scored on a double steal and a wild pitch, and hit the ball to the right side to move runners along when we needed to do so,” said Burkhead.
Alleman plays United Township in a non-conference game on Tuesday, and opens post-season action against Freeport at home on Friday evening in the regional semi-final.
“Our belief is that the momentum we have created with a strong finish to the season will carry over and provide us with an excellent opportunity to show what we are made of, one game at a time,” Burkhead said.