Second-ranked Spartans sweep third-ranked Sabers

“It is exciting, but we still have a lot to learn about ourselves.”

PV added to its impressive resume with a convincing sweep over the Sabers.

The Spartans erupted for 16 hits in the opener. Mumey was 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs. Catcher Ryan Thoreson had three hits and was on base all five times.

“We haven’t really gotten a ton of barrels so far this year,” Thoreson said. “It has been a lot of free bases, so it was good to hit our way around the bases a little bit.”

PV (10-0, 4-0 MAC) broke Game 1 open with a five-run sixth and three-run seventh.

With a doubleheader against rival Maquoketa scheduled for Friday night, Central DeWitt (6-2, 2-2) used a half-dozen pitchers in the opener to save arms.

“We had a plan, but it didn’t quite work out like we wanted in that first game,” Sabers coach Shane Sikkema said. “We had a couple guys not execute pitches like we were hoping and it got out of hand in the sixth and seventh innings.

“We wanted to have everyone available for (Friday). With a team as good as (PV), we were behind the eight-ball anyhow. That was the best route for us to go.”