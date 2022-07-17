Senior-laden Knights 'all in' for a championship moment

Jay Costello, J.J. Stratman and Noah Mack were instrumental pieces for an Assumption basketball program which played in back-to-back state tournament semifinals.

John Argo has been a four-sport athlete during his tenure with the Knights but has yet to claim a state championship.

“This is the last shot,” Argo said. “I don’t have any (championship) rings yet, so it is all in at this point.”

When the Class 3A second-ranked Assumption baseball team steps onto the turf at Banks Field in Iowa City for a state quarterfinal at 11:30 a.m. Monday against Pella, it will do so with a senior-laden squad.

The Knights had only two seniors on last year's team — pitcher Alex Pollmiller and first baseman Tyler Maro, who left in June to join the Iowa State football program.

Coach Greg Thissen's team has seven senior starters and more than a dozen on its roster this year. Other than one sophomore call-up for the postseason, Assumption's roster is entirely juniors and seniors.

“We’ve been playing with each other almost all of our lives,” Argo said. “A lot of us grew up together, so knowing each other and playing for each other has been huge for us. We have nothing to lose.”

Oftentimes with summer baseball in Iowa, it can be a difficult proposition to get seniors out. Some already are peeking ahead to college. Some join the workforce. Some just want a summer off before the next phase.

“It seems like every guy we have is really interested in baseball,” senior catcher Nic Orr said. “We didn’t really struggle to get anybody to come out.”

When Argo went through the recruiting process for football, he made certain schools were made aware he would be playing baseball this summer.

"I wanted to play my senior baseball season because these guys matter to me, and I think a lot of our guys have that same mindset," Argo said.

It has resulted in a wealth of success.

Assumption’s top five hitters are seniors — Argo (.465), Max Stein (.433), Mack (.429), Michael Ray (.415) and Costello (.387). Senior Chance Dreyer, who pitched a complete game in the substate final, is 8-0 with a 2.05 ERA. Orr has been solid behind the plate.

Stratman, a starter in previous seasons, has been valuable off the bench and as a pitcher. Keegan Shovlain and Adam Heinrichs have combined for 54 innings on the mound and an ERA around 2.20.

“For me, I’ve been able to give them a lot of freedom,” Thissen said. “They’ve been in our system for a long time. They know how the game is supposed to be played, they know how to move guys around, know how to get extra bases and how to work counts.

“Sometimes in high school baseball, you have to tell the kids what to do all the time until they figure out how to play it. That’s not the case here.”

Usually when Assumption (30-6) fields an experienced team, the results are good.

It had seven senior starters counting pitcher Andrew Quested on its 2014 state championship team. It had seven more seniors in the starting lineup on its dominant 2017 team. It had four when the Knights repeated in 2018.

The Knights were relatively younger the past couple of years and the season ended prematurely.

"We have a lot of experience, especially coming up short the past couple of years," Costello said. "We're hungry to go win a state championship this season.

"We just know what to do to win. When we get down, we know how to fight back and not just give up."

More importantly, the leadership has come from players within the team, not the coaches in the dugout.

"They have given us the opportunity where players can lead instead of them having to lead us or push us," Argo said.

Assumption, runner-up in the 4A-heavy Mississippi Athletic Conference, enters the state tournament as the top seed. There are not too many chinks in its armor, ranking among the top five in 3A in average, pitching and fielding.

The talent, coupled with a senior class thirsty for a signature moment, makes the Knights a handful for opponents this week.

"What I've picked up on is the love that these guys have playing with each other," Thissen said. "They want to end on their terms. They play for each other, they root for each other and they are about as close of a team as I've had here.

"So I think the urgency of that is knowing their time together is limited and they want to end it the right way."

The Knights are seeking a record 12th state championship, the first for Thissen since he took over as head coach in 2019.

Assumption heads into the tournament in peak form, winning all three substate games by 10 runs.

Thissen has no concerns about complacency.

"This group has a very workmanlike attitude," he said. "They show up every day, don't try to cut any corners and hold each other accountable. It has been a really fun group."

Since middle school, Argo and his teammates have dreamed of this moment.

The Knights are three wins from turning it into reality.

"It is something almost like a fairy tale," Argo said. "In seventh or eighth grade, J.J. and I talked about throwing our gloves up in the air our senior year. It was usually at Principal Park (in Des Moines), so we had to adjust our thinking there."

After some close calls in basketball and wrestling, they are eager for a storybook ending.

"We don't want to come up short again," Costello said. "We all want to go get that ring."