Senior-laden Steamers look to make immediate impact in the NUIC

FULTON — In its last season as members of the Three Rivers Conference, the Fulton baseball team nearly went out as a champion.

After finishing second to Sherrard in the TRAC's West Division, the Steamers then came close to earning their first regional championship since 2016.

That bid was denied with a 3-2 title-game loss to Sterling Newman, which in turn advanced to the IHSA Class 1A super-sectional round. But with the majority of last spring's roster back, expectations are even higher.

"Obviously, a regional title is the goal," said Fulton coach Brent Dykstra. "Last year in the TRAC West, most of the schools were at the 2A level, and we were 1A. Last year was one of those things where we were very junior stacked.

"When I took over the program three years ago, we were starting six freshmen on the varsity. They had no season in 2020 because of COVID, and then a short six-week season in 2021."

Finishing 10-7 in '21's shortened campaign, the Steamers went 7-3 in the TRAC West to finish a game-and-a-half behind Sherrard before making the move to the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference.

With six members of last year's Three Rivers West all-conference squad back, Fulton is slotted into the NUIC's West Division for baseball, and has already made an immediate impact.

Off to a 4-2 start, the Steamers have scored decisive wins in their first two conference games, both against East Dubuque. They have outscored the Warriors 26-11 in those contests.

"To go as far as we did with just one senior (pitcher/infielder and unanimous TRAC West first-teamer Connor Barnett), that's created high expectations for this year," said Dykstra, whose club's only losses came to former league rival Riverdale, a 2A club, and 3A-level Dixon.

After losing 3-1 to the Rams on opening day, Fulton had reeled off four straight wins before this past Saturday, when the Dukes rallied in the top of the seventh inning and held on for a 13-9 win.

"With 10 seniors back along with eight juniors, as a coach I like to see the internal challenges with 18 guys fighting for starting spots," Dykstra added. "This group of seniors has played together for a long time now, and they're all good friends with each other, so the team chemistry is very good."

Among the returning seniors are pitchers Drew Dykstra (Coach Dykstra's son) and Brock Mason, who have combined for three of the Steamers' four wins. Dykstra, who also mans center field when not on the mound, is among the club's top hitters at .571.

Two more seniors — first baseman and clean-up hitter Ian Wiebenga and shortstop Jacob Jones — are batting .643 and .412, respectively, and have combined for 12 RBIs.

"Right now, our kids are playing loose, and playing to have fun," said Dykstra. "Our philosophy is to take every day as it comes, focus in the moment and not look too far forward."

