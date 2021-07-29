Seniors elevate Camanche baseball to new heights

They won a state tournament game for the first time in 34 years.

"I couldn't ask for a better group of kids," coach Darryl Cochran said. "They came into this program and kind of turned it around for us, not only in baseball but other sports as well.

"I got the first crack with them as eighth-graders. They did a heck of a job for us."

Camanche nearly was in a state championship game.

It led Centerville 10-3 after 4 1/2 innings, but the Big Reds, behind 21 hits, scored three runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to creep within one.

The Indians added one in the seventh, but could have tallied much more after leaving the bases loaded.

“A state semifinal game, it is a hard pill to swallow leaving that many runners on base,” Dickherber said.

Centerville tied it in the bottom half.

After No. 9 hitter Sabin Esaias was plunked with a 0-1 curveball, Brady Kauzlarich launched a fly ball over center fielder Kyle DeWeerdt’s head in deep center.

Kauzlarich, the school’s career stolen base leader, kept running until he scored for what was ruled a two-run, inside-the-park home run.