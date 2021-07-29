Seniors elevate Camanche baseball to new heights

CARROLL, Iowa — Before Camanche High School's senior class stepped into the baseball program as eighth-graders, the school was coming off a 7-22 season.
The program was in the bottom tier of the River Valley Conference and never considered much of a postseason threat.
So as crushing as Wednesday night's season-ending 12-11 loss to Centerville was in an Iowa Class 2A state semifinal at Merchants Park, Tucker Dickherber could appreciate how far the Indians have come in five seasons.
"I couldn't be more proud to be part of this group," the junior outfielder said. "Everything Camanche baseball has gone through in the last four or five years, the grass hasn't always been greener.
"This seniors had a mentality of coming ready to go every single day. They put in the work when nobody else was watching, and that's why we were able to end up here. It is very important we continue that."
The tide started to shift four years ago.
After a second consecutive seven-win season in 2017, Camanche was 16-12 in 2018 and 18-13 in 2019, including a trip to the substate final.
While last year's COVID-shortened season didn't go as they envisioned, the Indians returned this summer to compile 24 wins and made their first state tournament trip in 25 years.
They won a state tournament game for the first time in 34 years.
"I couldn't ask for a better group of kids," coach Darryl Cochran said. "They came into this program and kind of turned it around for us, not only in baseball but other sports as well.
"I got the first crack with them as eighth-graders. They did a heck of a job for us."
Camanche nearly was in a state championship game.
It led Centerville 10-3 after 4 1/2 innings, but the Big Reds, behind 21 hits, scored three runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to creep within one.
The Indians added one in the seventh, but could have tallied much more after leaving the bases loaded.
“A state semifinal game, it is a hard pill to swallow leaving that many runners on base,” Dickherber said.
Centerville tied it in the bottom half.
After No. 9 hitter Sabin Esaias was plunked with a 0-1 curveball, Brady Kauzlarich launched a fly ball over center fielder Kyle DeWeerdt’s head in deep center.
Kauzlarich, the school’s career stolen base leader, kept running until he scored for what was ruled a two-run, inside-the-park home run.
Then in the bottom of the eighth, with two on and two outs, Merrick Mathews ripped a single into left field to plate Kade Mosley for the winning run to conclude a game that lasted 3 hours and 13 minutes.
Centerville (21-14) withstood nine wild pitches and a half-dozen errors.
It was the final athletic contest for Camanche as the "Indians." The school is changing its mascot to the "Storm" starting this fall.
"For me personally, I probably won't forget this (game) for quite a while," junior Zach Erwin said. "I keep losing at state tournaments."
This, however, was nothing like the previous two experiences.
Camanche was smoked by Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in the state football semifinals, 41-0, and dropped a 16-point decision to Western Christian in the state basketball quarterfinals.
Camanche won a game here and almost two.
It was the final game for seven seniors, including five starters in DeWeerdt, Mason Byrns, Logan Shaw, Brayden Lodge and Morgan Butt.
"I want this group to be remembered for every time they stepped between the lines, they gave it their all and everything they had," Dickherber said. "That's how we will be remembered."
A solid foundation returns for Camanche. Pitchers Garrett Schultz, Mike Delzell and Erwin are back along with Dickherber, Kaiden Jenkins and Mason Duritza.
"Hopefully, we can keep this going," Erwin said.