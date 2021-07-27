Seven seniors have Sabers back among state's elite

Now, they are the voices and veterans of the team trying to bring along underclassmen such as freshmen Kyle Bixby and Jacob Maher.

“They’ve had a very good influence on the younger guys and incorporated them very well,” Sikkema said. “Henry and Boomer paved the way and saw how important it was to be a good teammate. They’ve lived and learned, and these guys have bought in.”

Each of them bring a little something different to the field.

Mason has been a steady bat at the top of the lineup with a .421 average. Johnson, a left-hander, is the team's pitching ace. Bloom is athletic and showcases a strong arm at short. Muhl has great speed and captains the outfield.

Now, can they extend their high school careers a few more days?

Johnson (8-2) is expected to get the start on the mound in the quarterfinal against Waverly-Shell Rock. He pitched two years ago when the Sabers made the state tournament.

“My velocity has increased, but my command and calmness has definitely improved,” Johnson said. “I’d get a little frustrated and a little rattled my freshman and sophomore year. The past year or two, I’ve calmed down and realized it is a game of failure and things are going to happen.”