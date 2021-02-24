Sherrard alum takes over Tiger baseball program

SHERRARD — A 2005 graduate of Sherrard High School and a part of two regional championship baseball teams as a Tiger, Nick Basala was set to return to his alma mater's dugout last spring.

Joining head coach Brandon Oelmann's staff as an assistant in the wake of a successful nine-year run as Mercer County's head coach, that return was delayed when the 2020 high school season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As things have turned out, however, Basala will get back in the Tigers' dugout this coming spring as their head coach. He was recently named to that position following Oelmann's resignation.

"It's a great opportunity for me. It's like coming full circle," Basala said. "My family and myself moved into the district last spring, so we only live five minutes away from the school. This is a nice opportunity to get closer to home."

After stepping down as the Golden Eagles' coach following the 2018 campaign, Basala took the following spring off before joining the Sherrard staff for a season that ultimately never was. However, it was enough to, as he put it, "get the itch" again.