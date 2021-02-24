Sherrard alum takes over Tiger baseball program

SHERRARD — A 2005 graduate of Sherrard High School and a part of two regional championship baseball teams as a Tiger, Nick Basala was set to return to his alma mater's dugout last spring.
Joining head coach Brandon Oelmann's staff as an assistant in the wake of a successful nine-year run as Mercer County's head coach, that return was delayed when the 2020 high school season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As things have turned out, however, Basala will get back in the Tigers' dugout this coming spring as their head coach. He was recently named to that position following Oelmann's resignation.
"It's a great opportunity for me. It's like coming full circle," Basala said. "My family and myself moved into the district last spring, so we only live five minutes away from the school. This is a nice opportunity to get closer to home."
After stepping down as the Golden Eagles' coach following the 2018 campaign, Basala took the following spring off before joining the Sherrard staff for a season that ultimately never was. However, it was enough to, as he put it, "get the itch" again.
"For sure," he said. "Even the few weeks as an assistant last spring (prior to the pause and eventual cancellation of the season), I got the itch and decided I wanted to be in charge of a program. Then this opened up, and I didn't know that it would, but I thought it was a great opportunity to take over the program where I went to high school."
A member of Sherrard's Class A regional title teams in 2004 and '05, Basala went on to play collegiately at Monmouth College. Shortly after graduation, he took the coaching reins at Mercer County just in time for that program's debut spring season of 2010.
In his nine years with the Golden Eagles, Basala compiled a 167-92 record and had eight winning seasons, including four Lincoln Trail Conference championships and 2A regional titles in 2013, '16 and '17.
"I enjoyed my years at Mercer County," he stated, "and I wouldn't trade those for the world."
Even during his year off from high school baseball, Basala did not stop coaching. He has led the Milan Legion squad since the summer of '16 and has been successful there, too, guiding the Post 569 squad to the state tournament in 2018.
Now, he is looking forward to Sherrard's scheduled season opener against Spring Valley Hall on April 24.
"This is a new phase in my life," Basala said. "The one season away from high school baseball, I stepped back and looked at the things I'd learned, put them in perspective, and it got me rejuvenated. I knew I wanted to get back in the duguout, and this is a solid opportunity for me.
"We still have a nice nucleus here, with good balance throughout the program. I think we can put a quality team on the field this year."