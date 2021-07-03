Sherrard baseball quartet earns first team All-TRAC spots

In his return to his prep alma mater, 2005 Sherrard High School graduate Nick Basala made an immediate impact as the Tigers' first-year head baseball coach.

With a two-game sweep of Fulton proving to be the difference, Basala's Tigers capped a 13-10 season by winning the Three Rivers Conference's West Division championship, posting an 8-1 league mark to edge the Steamers (10-7, 7-3) by a game and a half to claim the crown.

Sherrard, Fulton and third-place Riverdale (9-12, 5-4) accounted for 10 of the 13 spots on the TRAC West's first team. The Tigers had four first-team honorees among their six all-conference picks.

All four of Sherrard's first-team players — senior pitching aces Brady Hartman and Will Franck, catcher Ryan Staver and utility man Blake Lingafelter — were unanimous first-team selections.

Junior outfielder Brennan Welch earned second-team honors, and freshman Holland Anderson was an honorable-mention utility man after helping the Tigers advance to the Class 2A regional finals.