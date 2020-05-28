Sherrard coaching reunion delayed a year

Unfortunately for those seniors, their high school careers were brought to an early end when the COVID-19 pandemic intervened and canceled the season.

"I really believe we were set up that way (for a big year)," Oelmann said. "We had kind of a fresh look picking up some new coaches, and we returned eight of nine starters from that team that played in the regional title game. I was definitely looking forward to see what this team could do."

Instead, the reunion of former Tiger standouts will be put off for a year while the senior quintet of pitchers Nate Olson and Kyle Yeater, infielders Bryce Davis and Tanner Humphrey and outfielder Caleb McWhorter will put away their Sherrard uniforms for good.

Looking to pick up the torch from those seniors will be this year's junior nucleus of pitcher/shortstop Brady Hartman, catcher/outfielder Blake Lingafelter, pitcher/outfielder Drake Luciani and catcher/outfielder Ryan Staver.

"We had (last year's) sophomores dress for the regional title game," Oelmann said. "Their job was to be supportive, and be good teammates. They did that and had fun; they couldn't wait for this season."