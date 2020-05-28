Sherrard coaching reunion delayed a year

SHERRARD, Ill. — This spring was supposed to witness a class reunion of sorts in the dugout of the Sherrard baseball team.
Head coach Brandon Oelmann, who was beginning his fifth season at the helm of the program he helped to its lone state tournament appearance during his senior season of 2006, was set to preside over an all-Tiger staff that included assistant coaches and Sherrard alumni Nick Basala, Torry Leffel and Rusty Plunkett.
Of that trio, Basala had recently served a nine-year stint as Mercer County's head coach and is still the coach of the Milan Legion club, while Leffel served briefly as the head coach at Riverdale.
"We were on some good teams here at Sherrard, and we felt like this year's team could be comparable to some of those squads," said Oelmann, who batted .429 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 33 RBI in his senior season to help his alma mater finish 31-5 and reach the Class A state quarterfinals.
"The teams we were on had some great athletes and competitors, and that's what I saw (with the 2020 squad)," he continued. "I felt like we were a team that was able to win with both talent and knowledge."
Oelmann had plenty of reason for optimism with a nucleus of five all-conference seniors returning from a 13-12 finish last spring that included a third-place showing in the Three Rivers Conference West Division. The Tigers dropped a 2-0 decision to Knoxville in a Class 2A regional final.
Unfortunately for those seniors, their high school careers were brought to an early end when the COVID-19 pandemic intervened and canceled the season.
"I really believe we were set up that way (for a big year)," Oelmann said. "We had kind of a fresh look picking up some new coaches, and we returned eight of nine starters from that team that played in the regional title game. I was definitely looking forward to see what this team could do."
Instead, the reunion of former Tiger standouts will be put off for a year while the senior quintet of pitchers Nate Olson and Kyle Yeater, infielders Bryce Davis and Tanner Humphrey and outfielder Caleb McWhorter will put away their Sherrard uniforms for good.
Looking to pick up the torch from those seniors will be this year's junior nucleus of pitcher/shortstop Brady Hartman, catcher/outfielder Blake Lingafelter, pitcher/outfielder Drake Luciani and catcher/outfielder Ryan Staver.
"We had (last year's) sophomores dress for the regional title game," Oelmann said. "Their job was to be supportive, and be good teammates. They did that and had fun; they couldn't wait for this season."
While feeling bad for his senior nucleus and its missed opportunity to take the next step in the postseason, Oelmann is likewise anticipating what 2021 will bring as he looks forward to working again with his fellow alums.
"It was going to be a fun spring for us coaches," he said. "You could see the chemistry between us; practices just seemed to fly by because of the ideas all of us were bouncing off each other. Knowing all of them, that's going to be a big asset."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!