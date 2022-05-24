Sherrard, E-P heating up at the right time

The Sherrard and Erie-Prophetstown baseball teams finished in the middle of the pack in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.

After the first week of postseason play, however, both teams have emerged as the leaders of the pack as their seasons continue into this week.

Both the Tigers (13-10) and the Panthers (11-13) are headed to the IHSA Class 2A Knoxville Sectional after bagging regional championships. Sherrard won its own regional as a No. 7 seed and E-P took the Princeton Regional title as a No. 8 seed.

"This group had a lot of confidence, even with this being a transition year for a lot of our guys being first-year high school players," said Sherrard coach Nick Basala. "We've had good senior leadership to bring those guys through, and they've all got a lot of self-confidence now."

Before winning their first regional title since 2015, the Tigers went 6-5 and finished third in the Three Rivers West, a half-game ahead of Erie-Prophetstown (6-6) in the league standings.

"Our overall schedule, too, we don't shy away from anybody," said Basala. "We prepare ourselves to be the best team we can be at this time of the year, and right now, we've got a quiet confidence about us."

Sherrard topped one of the two TRAC West co-champions, top-seeded Orion, 15-7 in last Saturday's regional final. E-P advanced with Monday's 5-2 win over Bureau Valley. In turn, BV had reached the finals with a 5-4 win over the other West Division co-champ, Riverdale.

"It's sort of funny, but baseball works that way. In the postseason, it's all about matchups," said E-P coach Brad Tichler, whose squad earned its first regional trophy since 2019. "For example, BV threw their No. 1 pitcher (Sam Rouse) to beat Riverdale, and we were able to come back with our No. 1, Austin (Cole), against them after he threw against Princeton, while BV had to go to their No. 2 guy (Seth Spratt)."

Both teams needed to win three games to hoist a plaque. Highlighting E-P's three wins at Princeton was a 7-5 semifinal win over No. 2 seed and Three Rivers East Division champion Spring Valley Hall. That followed an 11-8 first-round win over regional host Princeton.

"We've been telling the guys to play loose, and from the play-in game, they've played the underdog role and have embraced it," said Tichler. "Our first two games, we were down 3-0 early. Against BV, we got up 3-0, so it was a different feeling not to have to play from behind."

In Basala's mind, Sherrard's 4-2 play-in round win over Alleman set the tone for the run that has followed.

"That was a big one for us to get going," he said. "The week before regionals, we started out 2-0, then wound up not playing so well. That win helped us carry it through against Kewanee (a 7-0 semifinal win) and Orion."

