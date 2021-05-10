Sherrard grabs upper hand in TRAC West race

"I just tried to make as good a throw as I could," he said, "and hoped for the best."

That turn of events enabled freshman Holland Anderson to earn his first high school victory after relieving Tiger starting pitcher Will Franck to begin the top of the sixth. For his part, Franck allowed two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts in his five-inning stint and also went 2 for 3 at the plate.

"Holland is a great pitcher, and we trust him a lot," Franck said. "He's definitely delivered for us. He's pitched in some tight spots and come up big, and there was a lot of pressure, especially coming into a tight game."

Fulton got up 2-0 with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, courtesy of an Ethan Price RBI groundout and then an RBI single by Wiebenga. The Tigers cut that deficit in half when a bunt single by Clayton Matkovic scored Dochterman.

That was the last inning for Fulton's starter, junior Drew Dykstra. He scattered seven hits but gave up no walks and recorded eight strikeouts in his five innings of work.

"I was very happy with Drew's performance," said Fulton coach Brent Dykstra, who also got a three-hit outing from Jones, with lead-off man Connor Barnett going 2 for 4.