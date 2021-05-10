Sherrard grabs upper hand in TRAC West race

SHERRARD — Wrapping up the first half of Three Rivers West Division play Monday, the Fulton and Sherrard baseball teams found themselves face to face with first place on the line.
On a cool afternoon at the Joel Brunsvold Complex, both squads delivered a game worthy of its advance billing. Down a run going into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Tigers rallied to score three times, then fended off a Steamer comeback bid to earn a 4-3 win and move atop the TRAC West standings at 5-0.
After an error brought in the tying run, Sherrard (6-5) loaded the bases with two outs against Fulton relief pitcher Kannon Wynkoop with senior catcher Ryan Staver up. Patiently waiting for his pitch, Staver worked a four-pitch walk to bring in Wyatt Dochterman with the go-ahead run.
"My approach to that at-bat was to search for a fastball that I could drive, and just be patient," said Staver.
"That was a good at-bat," Sherrard coach Nick Basala added. "Ryan knew what he was looking for, he battled and got a walk. That's another senior doing his job for us."
An RBI single by Blake Lingafelter gave the Tigers what turned out to be a much-needed insurance run as Fulton (6-3, 4-1) was not about to go down quietly in the top of the seventh inning.
Consecutive two-out doubles by Jacob Jones and Ian Wiebenga made it a one-run game, but prior to Jones' two-bagger, Staver threw out Drew Dykstra on a steal attempt, a defensive play that wound up making the difference.
"I just tried to make as good a throw as I could," he said, "and hoped for the best."
That turn of events enabled freshman Holland Anderson to earn his first high school victory after relieving Tiger starting pitcher Will Franck to begin the top of the sixth. For his part, Franck allowed two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts in his five-inning stint and also went 2 for 3 at the plate.
"Holland is a great pitcher, and we trust him a lot," Franck said. "He's definitely delivered for us. He's pitched in some tight spots and come up big, and there was a lot of pressure, especially coming into a tight game."
Fulton got up 2-0 with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, courtesy of an Ethan Price RBI groundout and then an RBI single by Wiebenga. The Tigers cut that deficit in half when a bunt single by Clayton Matkovic scored Dochterman.
That was the last inning for Fulton's starter, junior Drew Dykstra. He scattered seven hits but gave up no walks and recorded eight strikeouts in his five innings of work.
"I was very happy with Drew's performance," said Fulton coach Brent Dykstra, who also got a three-hit outing from Jones, with lead-off man Connor Barnett going 2 for 4.
"We tried to get our bats hot today, but we couldn't get continuous hits like we had been. Coming in, we were averaging about 10 runs per game, so today was the quietest our bats had been."