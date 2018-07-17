SOLON, Iowa — Wilton baseball coach Jake Souhrada escaped the celebration and took a moment to exhale. As Wilton fans began to congregate on the field, one made a bee-line for Souhrada to give him a high-five.
"Finally," the fan said to Souhrada with a smile.
The Wilton baseball team has been on the doorstep of the state tournament, losing in the substate championship in 2017 and the district championship in 2015 and 2016.
This time, the Beavers got the job done.
Junior Jared Townsend had 13 strikeouts and Wilton scraped together four runs to break a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth to take down Class 2A No. 4 Dyersville Beckman, 4-0, and clinch its first state tournament berth since 2005.
"It feels great, these guys put in a lot of time," Souhrada said. "A lot of teams we've had have come up just short. We were in several jams and got out of those to get it done. It's a great feeling for these guys. I'm very proud of what they've done."
Townsend stranded at least two Dyersville Beckman baserunners in four of the first five innings, which included getting out of bases-loaded jams in the game's first two innings.
"He didn't have his best stuff and he was a little out and around," Souhrada said of Townsend. "He battled through the innings for us and got it done."
Townsend struck out two batters with the bases loaded in the top of the first, and had two strikeouts and picked off a runner at second in the top of the second inning to escape unscathed.
Then, Beckman (29-12) had runners on second and third with two outs after a wild pitch by Townsend. Beckman's Nate Funke struck out, but the ball bounced off Wilton catcher Brock Hartley and up the first-base line.
Hartley sprinted after the ball, slid on his shin guards to recover it and made the throw to first all in one motion to get the Beavers out of the inning and prevent a run.
"That was a very difficult play," Souhrada said. "Thank God he got it done because that shifted momentum back to us."
Townsend would have to battle his way out of trouble one more time.
With the game still scoreless in the fifth, Townsend walked two Beckman batters. With only one out, he buckled down once again and struck out the next two batters. Townsend let out a roar of celebration, and that was the last time Beckman posed a threat on offense.
"I just went back to the basics, back to the stuff I've worked on since last winter," Townsend said. "I just tried to battle through everything and I knew my teammates had my back and went out and competed. I had to challenge them (hitters) every pitch."
Finally, after posing little threat through five innings, the Beavers found their bats in the top of the sixth. Towsend was hit by a pitch, Tyler Hartman drew a walk and Hartley singled to load the bases with one out.
Chantz Stevens delivered a shot between third and short for a single to give Wilton a 1-0 lead. Brayton Wade was the next batter, and he put the ball in play with a short chopper. Beckman's Connor McDermott sailed a throw over first base, and all three Wilton baserunners scored to give the Beavers a 4-0 lead.
"That's a group that's loose, they don't get tight," Souhrada said of his team. "They just play through it. They stay loose and play hard the whole time and that showed tonight."
Cory Anderson relieved Townsend in the sixth inning and recorded the final five outs to send the Beavers to the Class 2A state tournament at Principal Park in Des Moines. Wilton will find out its state draw today and will open play Monday.
"We've played together our whole lives, and this has always been the goal, to get to the state tournament," Townsend said. "But we want more, we have to keep working at practice and get better and go get it done out there."