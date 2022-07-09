Skarich strikes out 12 to lift Lancers to victory over North

ELDRIDGE — Sam Skarich set the tone early, and minutes before midnight North Scott's baseball team secured the victory.

The senior pitcher struck out 12 in six innings of work to lead the Lancers to a 9-1 win over Davenport North in the Class 4A Substate 6 opener on Friday night at North Scott High School.

Skarich threw the first pitch at 9:30 p.m. after weather pushed back the game more than two hours from the original start time, but that didn’t bother him. Skarich struck out the first six batters of the game with 1-2-3 innings in the first and second.

“Sam Skarich competes," North Scott co-head coach Travis Ralfs said. "When the game is on the line he is an athlete and that’s what we needed out of him tonight.

"He worked ahead of the count and his curveball was working. I think he had 12 strikeouts. He did everything we asked him to do and that’s what you get out of a great player like Sam. He’s a good leader for us.”

North sent just three batters to the plate in four innings, all with Skarich on the hill. The Wildcats threatened with two runners to begin the sixth, but Skarich worked out of the inning unscathed to wrap up his four-hit outing.

“It’s big for him to go deep in a game so we can get needed rest for our pitchers,” North Scott co-coach Brad Ward said. “We didn’t have to bring in anyone we were planning to throw on Monday because (Skarich) will be able to come back Wednesday, if we can hopefully get past Monday. It’s always a good plan for him to go deep in any game.”

North got on the board first in the top of the third with two outs and nobody on.

TJ Ogden began the rally with a hard-hit single into left before Peter Phan laid down a bunt that stopped on the first base line.

Klayton Bolkema made it 1-0 with a single to right center that found its way into the outfield just under the glove of the diving Lancer second baseman. He was visibly fired up at first base, fist pumping and looking towards his team's dugout for encouragement.

“He’s brought a lot of energy to our team,” North coach Colin Carstens said. “He does a really good job of making sure he has good at-bats and makes sure he hits good pitches. He doesn’t go chasing. Teams try to pitch around him and he waits for his pitch.”

But the Lancers responded in the bottom half of the third. They reached on an error, walk and infield single to start the inning.

Ian Dittmer worked a bases loaded walk and then Noah Young hit a sacrifice fly to center to make it 2-1.

“That’s exactly what we needed,” Ralfs said. “(Bolkema) had a big hit for those guys, but we came back and our top guys put the ball in play. I think our plate appearances were really good tonight. We were really patient and disciplined to get those walks.”

North Scott drew six walks in the first three innings, but also left six on base. The Lancers had the bases loaded with only one out in the second, but grounded into a double play to end the inning. Trenton Gross came in for relief in the third and escaped a bases loaded jam for the Wildcats. North Scott also had two runners thrown out at second in the first four innings.

“Two innings we left bases loaded, and we have to have some of those guys step up for us during those big situations and knock the door open for us,” Ralfs said. “We would have been done 45 minutes earlier if we could have done that. We have to do a little bit better when we have those scoring opportunities.”

Cody Sunny singled in the bottom of the fourth to extend the Lancer lead to 3-1 after Kaden Kelley reached on a walk earlier in the inning. Dittmer brought in Sunny on a bloop single to left to make it 4-1. Both Sunny and Dittmer drove in two runs each Friday night.

“Cody Sunny had two big plate appearances,” Ward said. “Scored both those runs with two outs. Those are huge for us to make something happen. He always puts a great swing on it. He had a good night for us.”

In the bottom of the fifth, North Scott all but ended it with five runs.

Two more walks allowed Kelley to drive home a run on a ground ball single to center and Sunny worked the 13th walk of the game to make it 6-1. Another run was added on a wild pitch and Ryan Campbell made it 8-1 on a sacrifice fly to center. An error at first allowed another Lancer run to come home.

“We told our guys to just be patient,” Ralfs said. “I think when we played them in the regular season they gave up 16 walks in the doubleheader. When our guys have good plate appearances, they see better pitches so we can get ahead in counts and put the ball in play.”

Carstens said walks will be a major point of emphasis this offseason for North.

“We have been working all season (with walks) and started to make steps in the right direction, but I saw today our guys didn’t have it,” Carstens said. “You’re going to have games like that and it’s frustrating for them and for us. They know it’s something we can work on in the offseason. I think we will work on pounding the strike zone and getting ahead of hitters.”

North Scott plays host to Bettendorf in a substate semifinal on Monday around 7:30 p.m., the second game of a doubleheader following Assumption and Keokuk in a 3A substate semifinal.

The winner of North Scott and Bettendorf faces second-ranked and top-seeded Iowa City High in the substate final next Wednesday at Mercer Park in Iowa City.