MARION — It had been an up and down season for Max Slavens.
The Pleasant Valley senior shortstop entered Wednesday's Class 4A substate final against Linn-Mar hitting .295 and struggled on the mound in the Spartans' semifinal win over Iowa City High.
But all those frustrations melted away when Slavens ripped a three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning, leading PV to a 3-0 win and its third state tournament, its first trip since 2003.
"It's incredible, it's something you dream about when you're a little kid," Slavens said. "Just being in that position, it hasn't been done in 15 years, we haven't even been in this game so to have that opportunity, I just wanted to make it count.
"I've had lows, highs throughout my career. Just to do that, it's all worthwhile through all the years I've played baseball."
Slavens is a Western Illinois signee and has been a key piece for the past four years, and now his hit has the Spartans back into the state tournament.
"It's always been there, the confidence in him, the trust in him has been sky high since the beginning," head coach Derek Stecklein said. "It's sort of fitting for him to have that hit."
Freshman Barrett Lindmark closed out the game, pitching 1⅓ perfect innings, getting Linn-Mar's Greg Hall to fly out to left field for the final out, the Spartans throwing their gloves in the air and rushing to the infield for a dogpile in celebration at the Linn-Mar Baseball Complex.
"I knew I had a great defense behind me so I just pounded the strike zone and let my defense do the work," said Lindmark, who got the win to move to 3-0 on the year. "I was lost for words. My brother (Peyton) was playing first base, and I went right over to him and gave him the biggest hug. I couldn't be happier."
Wednesday marked the culmination of an impressive turnaround for the Spartans in Stecklein's first year. PV was 12-10 on June 26 and a trip to Principal Park looked like a pipe dream.
But not to Pleasant Valley (25-11), which will travel to Des Moines having won 13 of their last 14 games.
"It's these guys. They have bought into what we have asked, and they continued to fight," Stecklein said. "There has been no quit, at all, and it's really these young men, especially our seniors, who have propelled our program to where we're at now and where we're going to be in the future."
Included in that average early season start was a doubleheader sweep by the Lions in which PV was outscored 29-4 back on June 1. However, the Spartans were playing their fourth and fifth games of the week and didn't use junior Jack Young in that series.
Young made the difference Wednesday night. He struck out four and allowed just four hits and the few times he got into jams, he worked out of them, stranding five baserunners, three at second and one at third in the game.
"We were just seeking revenge," Young said. "They've knocked us out the past two years at substate, they swept us earlier this year, we knew we had some revenge to seek, and we're not going to stop, we're not going to back down."
Young was also helped by his defense, especially in the seventh inning. After Ty Oberbroeckling led off the inning with a double, courtesy runner Drew Stottman was caught in a rundown after slipping while trying to get back to second base. An error let another baserunner on but the Spartans again rose to the occasion to turn away the Lions empty-handed.
"All season, we just had a bulldog mentality, let nothing get in our head," Young said. "We're the strongest mental team out there, nothing's going to stop us, we've just got to live in the present. That's what our yoga teacher tells us."
PV hit the ball hard against Linn-Mar starter Peyton Weber but couldn't find gaps in the defense. The Spartans did have chances, getting runners on the corners in the first inning and loading the bases in the fifth inning, but Weber worked out of both jams.
It wasn't until the eighth inning, off reliever Ryan Stroschein (7-2), the Spartans finally broke through.
Jose Lara hit a one-out single, followed up by another single by Peyton Lindmark, bringing up Slavens, who turned on an inside fastball to drive the ball deep over the right field fence.
"I was just trying to stay back because I'd been early the whole game against the first pitcher," said Slavens, who said he knew the pitch was out as soon as he hit it. "I was just trying to enjoy it, running around the bases, screaming at the top of my lungs."