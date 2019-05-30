There was no question coming into this season that the Rock Island Alleman baseball team had high hopes with their twin aces on the mound.
Senior pitchers Jono Berry and Sam Mattecheck have been a part of a four-year process and have been the Pioneers' 1-2 pitching punch the last three seasons.
En route to reaching this weekend's IHSA Class 2A state semifinals, however, it was junior Collin Snyder who has stolen the show.
In the 27-13 Pioneers' regional title game, Snyder worked two shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out three, to gain the save. In the 2A Byron Sectional semifinals, Snyder came on in the fourth and worked four one-hit shutout innings, striking out five and walking one to pick up the win.
"Jono and Sam have more experience and deserve to start," Snyder said. "They almost always give us a chance."
Snyder took it to another level on Monday in the Augustana Super-Sectional. With his team trailing Elmwood-Brimfield 2-0 with no outs and runners at first and second in the second, Alleman coach Jerry Burkhead called on Snyder again.
An error cost two runs in that inning, but after that Snyder was dominating. He worked the final six innings, allowing five hits, an unearned run in the seventh and striking out 10 to make him 2-0 with a save and a 0.00 ERA in the postseason.
"What Collin has done is no surprise to any of us," Burkhead said. "I've been following him since he was 8 years old and playing for the QC A's. He gave us five or six quality starts last year as a sophomore. He has really good command of all of his pitches.
"We have confidence in all of our pitchers, and Collin has proven himself to be mentally tough. That was a tough atmosphere, but 'Bulldog' is so locked in."
Snyder's strength is throwing strikes. His two walks in 12 postseason innings is proof of that. He also throws four pitches and gets hitters out with all of them.
That was the formula he used in his six-inning stint on Monday.
"My job was to come into the game and keep us in it," Snyder said. "Throwing strikes is my key. That's something I work on in the offseason. I throw a bullpen every week, but I'm not working on throwing hard, just working on my accuracy.
"I throw the fastball, curve, slider and change. I feel like if I have three of them going it will be a good night. My curve was good (on Monday), they even called it on a big 3-2 pitch and got a strikeout. Then, I got a guy with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh on a change."
Snyder settled what was a hairy situation in the second, and he looked calm, cool and collected right to the end ... or maybe not.
"There were no nerves the second through sixth innings," he said. "That last inning was something else. Then I noticed they were at the bottom of the order, and I just went right after them.
"It helped that I knew I was coming in early. Coach told me he was going to try to get Sam through three innings and then I was coming in. Once Sam struggled in the first, I knew it might come earlier if he didn't start well in the second."
Snyder, who plays in left field when Mattecheck pitches and third base when Berry pitches, won't see the mound on Friday when the Pioneers face Teutopolis (25-8-1) at 5 p.m. at Dozer Park in Peoria. He is ready to do whatever he is asked.
"We are just excited and ready to do business," he said. "I'll play third base as long as Jono is in there and be ready to go on Saturday."