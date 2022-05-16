Solid postseason debut for Terronez as Tigers advance

SHERRARD — Making his high school baseball postseason debut Monday, Aidan Terronez proved himself equal to the challenge.

The Sherrard Tigers' freshman southpaw delivered 4 1/3 innings of solid pitching, allowing two runs on three hits with four strikeouts. His efforts were rewarded as Sherrard held off Alleman for a 4-2 victory in the opener of the Class 2A Sherrard Regional.

"I wasn't really nervous. I was thinking of it as another game," said Terronez (3-2). "I wanted to do my best to try to help the team and get us to Kewanee. Pitching at home with the fans on my side, it makes me confident and makes it easy to pitch my game."

With Monday's first-round win, the seventh-seeded Tigers (11-10) advance to Wednesday's Sherrard Regional semifinals to take on the No. 4 Boilermakers (14-7) at 6:30 p.m. in the second of the day's two semifinal matchups. The first matchup at the Joel Brunsvold Complex pits top-seeded Orion (22-6) against No. 9 Rockridge (8-15) after the Rockets battled to a 6-5 first-round win over 10th-seeded Mercer County.

"Aidan did a good job and gave us what we needed by getting to the fifth," said Sherrard coach Nick Basala. "Getting this win under our belts should be a big confidence booster for us."

Terronez's day came to an end in the top of the fifth when the 11th-seeded Pioneers (4-17) put together a one-out rally. After Nathan Noble (2 for 3) doubled in Quentin Fonseca to get Alleman on the board, Ian Adam scored on a wild pitch to cut the hosts' lead to 3-2.

At that point, Gage Carter came in and benefitted from an inning-ending double play to keep it a one-run game. He pitched two more scoreless innings, with another twin-killing in the top of the seventh ending the game and getting his second save.

"Gage came in, and that's what he does," said Basala. "He's a bulldog."

"You're always nervous," said Carter, "but our coaches have done a good job preparing me for this by coming into situations like this all year, either with us down one or up one."

Before the Pioneers started to break through against Terronez, he worked four innings of one-hit baseball while his teammates built a 3-0 lead.

Two of those runs came in the bottom of the third on RBI singles by Aiden Switzer and Kyler Schmidt (2 for 3). An inning later, Clayton Matkovic (2 for 4) doubled in Izaac Novitske to put the Tigers up by three.

Alleman hurler Chance Carruthers (2-4) took the loss, but he and fellow senior Noble did their part to try and extend Alleman's season. Carruthers allowed two earned runs in six innings with no walks and seven strikeouts.

However, Sherrard got a key insurance run off Carruthers in the sixth on an RBI single by Holland Anderson (2 for 4).

"We've got a great group of seniors, and they gave us everything they could," said Alleman coach Jerry Burkhead. "Chance and Nathan are two of our best players, and Nathan had two doubles today and Chance did a good job on the mound, but we didn't make enough plays behind him."

However, the progress the Pioneers made throughout the spring was a victory of its own for Burkhead and his coaching staff.

"At the start of the season, we didn't know how it was going to go, but we've made unbelievable strides from the beginning of the year to now," he said. "The improvements we made. ... getting a Western Big 6 win, coming from behind to beat (Three Rivers West co-champion) Riverdale, playing good Big 6 competition tough. ... it's been a pleasure to coach these guys."

