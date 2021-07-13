Souhrada wins 600th as Beavers flip the script

DURANT, Iowa — Things change.

Ask Nolan Townsend.

On the losing end of a season-opening 10-run decision to Durant in the opening game of the season, the Wilton junior helped coach Jake Souhrada earn his 600th career victory Tuesday by pitching the Beavers to a 2-1 victory in an Iowa Class 2A district semifinal baseball game.

"We’ve come a long way since that first game," Townsend said. "It wasn’t just me. It was the defense, the way the guys backed me up. It was a team victory."

The win moves Wilton into a district championship at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Camanche, a 5-4 winner in eight innings Tuesday over West Liberty.

The Beavers earned that opportunity by scratching across single runs in the first and fourth innings and using a steady diet of off-speed pitches from Townsend to deny the Wildcats repeatedly.

Townsend had plenty to do with that, striking out seven batters and walking just two in the six-hit complete game, which moved him to 4-3 on the season.

"To get 10-runned the first time out on opening night and come back and compete like this, he deserves a lot of credit," Souhrada said.