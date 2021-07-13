Souhrada wins 600th as Beavers flip the script

DURANT, Iowa — Things change.
Ask Nolan Townsend.
On the losing end of a season-opening 10-run decision to Durant in the opening game of the season, the Wilton junior helped coach Jake Souhrada earn his 600th career victory Tuesday by pitching the Beavers to a 2-1 victory in an Iowa Class 2A district semifinal baseball game.
"We’ve come a long way since that first game," Townsend said. "It wasn’t just me. It was the defense, the way the guys backed me up. It was a team victory."
The win moves Wilton into a district championship at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Camanche, a 5-4 winner in eight innings Tuesday over West Liberty.
The Beavers earned that opportunity by scratching across single runs in the first and fourth innings and using a steady diet of off-speed pitches from Townsend to deny the Wildcats repeatedly.
Townsend had plenty to do with that, striking out seven batters and walking just two in the six-hit complete game, which moved him to 4-3 on the season.
"To get 10-runned the first time out on opening night and come back and compete like this, he deserves a lot of credit," Souhrada said.
Recent steady improvement by Townsend and the development of a third pitch prompted Souhrada to give the start to Townsend.
"In his last couple of outings his off-speed stuff has been working for him and it gave them fits," Souhrada said. "He did a good job of throwing away and getting them to hit a lot of pop-ups. He executed the plan."
Caden Kirkman pushed Wilton in front to stay in the top of the fourth, breaking a 1-1 tie when with a two-out single.
Kirkman lined a 1-2 pitch into short center field to score courtesy runner Mason Ornsby from third.
Ornsby replaced Jackson Hull, who opened the inning with his second base hit of the game. He then advanced on a wild pitch and a balk before moving the Beavers in front on one of the four hits allowed by Durant starting pitcher Ben Orr over five-plus innings.
"Their guy pitched a good game as well," Souhrada said. "Nothing came easily."
Souhrada wouldn’t have expected anything less in earning a milestone victory.
"Postseason game against a rival, a team that beat us twice early in the season, it was a special win," Souhrada said.
And win number 600?
"It means I’m getting old," Souhrada said.
Before both starting pitchers settled in, the teams traded runs on error-impacted scoring opportunities in the first inning.
An errant throw and an error on a pickoff attempt at second positioned the Gage Hagen to score on an infield single by Hull for the Beavers (17-10) in the top half of the inning.
The Wildcats (17-9) answered in the bottom half when Aydin Flockhart singled, took third on an errant throw as he stole second and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Orr.
Both teams missed other opportunities to score.
Orr and reliever Ethan Gast stranded Wilton baserunners in scoring position in five innings while Townsend left three Durant runners in scoring position as well during the pitching-dominated duel.
"When they got guys had, I just had to keep working," Townsend said. "The defense had my back all night."