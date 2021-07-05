Spartans capture first MAC title in 10 years

The offense produced just enough. The defense was nearly flawless. The pitching buckled down in tight situations.
It has been a familiar theme for Pleasant Valley High School's baseball team this summer.
The result was an outright Mississippi Athletic Conference championship.
Class 4A top-ranked PV swept Davenport West 4-1 and 2-1 Monday night at the Spartan Complex to clinch its first league title in 10 years.
“We got it and it means a ton to this team,” senior Alex Clemons said. “The past couple of years, we’ve been close but never achieved it. This is going to fuel us for the rest of the year.”
PV (25-2, 16-0 MAC) can finish off an unblemished run through the conference with a sweep over Muscatine on Thursday. After that, it is about making a push toward a state championship later this month.
“When we made some note cards before we started the season, a lot of guys put winning a MAC championship on there,” senior Matthew Meyer said. “A state championship was higher, but a (conference title) was a high goal for us.”
Pitching propelled coach Derek Stecklein’s team.
A.J. Bynum and Clemons combined on a two-hitter in the opener. Meyer and Alex Melvin teamed for the win in the nightcap as PV lowered its team ERA below 2.50 for the season.
West (20-7, 10-4) had ample opportunities but never could produce the timely hit.
In Game 1, the Falcons had two on and one out in the third inning and couldn’t score. They had the bases loaded in the fifth and came up empty.
It was more of the same in Game 2. West had two aboard and no outs in the sixth, but Melvin came in and recorded consecutive strikeouts and a ground out to wiggle out of the frame.
“We’ve been in some big-game environments and in some tough situations this year,” Stecklein said. “We seem to find a way to get out of it.
“It is good to see our guys staying aggressive, still attacking and still playing our game no matter what the situation is. That was another example of us doing that.”
Clemons had three hits, including two doubles, in the opener. Drew Micek doubled and scored the go-ahead run on Ryan Thoreson sacrifice fly in the fifth. Meyer and Brooks Reiter had RBI singles in the sixth against West starter Chance Dreyer.
Meyer provided PV’s lone offense in the nightcap. After consecutive walks to Seth Clausen and Clemons, Meyer took Noah Thompson’s 1-0 pitch to right-center for a two-run double in the fourth inning to give the Spartans the lead.
“We were struggling,” Meyer said. “I had to take some stuff into my own hands and I was waiting for that perfect pitch. I saw that pitch, went for it and it turned out to be a double for me.
“I felt like it picked up the team. The dugout got louder and the team felt better after that hit.”
Despite its pitching keeping them in the game, West never could generate the key hit. It stranded seven runners in scoring position in the doubleheader.
“I think we can play with anybody, but right now we struggle when we have runners on base,” West coach Scott Beatty said. “We don’t have a good approach at the plate.
“They put a lot of pressure on themselves because they want to produce there. It is just a matter of calming ourselves down and having the right approach.”
Still, Beatty believes his team is in a favorable spot as the postseason nears. The Falcons can secure second place in the MAC with sweeps over Assumption and Central DeWitt.
“We just need to continue to settle ourselves down when we have runners in scoring position and get a clear mind,” Beatty said. “We need to put the ball in play and let the defense do some things instead of striking out.
“That’s what I like about PV. They never get overanxious. Even when they get down, you can tell they’re still confident and can play.”
That composure comes from having a team with 10 seniors, a group the Spartans recognized between games.