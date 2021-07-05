Spartans capture first MAC title in 10 years

West (20-7, 10-4) had ample opportunities but never could produce the timely hit.

In Game 1, the Falcons had two on and one out in the third inning and couldn’t score. They had the bases loaded in the fifth and came up empty.

It was more of the same in Game 2. West had two aboard and no outs in the sixth, but Melvin came in and recorded consecutive strikeouts and a ground out to wiggle out of the frame.

“We’ve been in some big-game environments and in some tough situations this year,” Stecklein said. “We seem to find a way to get out of it.

“It is good to see our guys staying aggressive, still attacking and still playing our game no matter what the situation is. That was another example of us doing that.”

Clemons had three hits, including two doubles, in the opener. Drew Micek doubled and scored the go-ahead run on Ryan Thoreson sacrifice fly in the fifth. Meyer and Brooks Reiter had RBI singles in the sixth against West starter Chance Dreyer.

Meyer provided PV’s lone offense in the nightcap. After consecutive walks to Seth Clausen and Clemons, Meyer took Noah Thompson’s 1-0 pitch to right-center for a two-run double in the fourth inning to give the Spartans the lead.