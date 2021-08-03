Spartans' Clausen, Clemons earn first team all-state honors

The Pleasant Valley baseball team had contributions throughout its lineup en route to a 37-win campaign and its first state championship.

When it came to the Iowa Print Sports Writer Association's all-state squads, three players stood above the rest.

Seniors Seth Clausen and Alex Clemons were selected to the 13-player first team in Iowa Class 4A and senior Ryan Mumey was a second-team choice.

Clausen, headed to the University of Minnesota in the fall, was recognized as a pitcher. He was 10-0 with a 0.81 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 60.1 innings, including wins over state qualifiers Cedar Rapids Prairie, Waukee and Ottumwa. At the plate, Clausen batted .371 with 12 extra-base hits and 33 RBI.

Clemons thrived in multiple roles for the Spartans and was selected at utility. The first baseman and pitcher hit .389 with 19 doubles and a team-high 41 RBI. On the mound, the Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year was 3-0 with a 1.30 ERA and a conference-best nine saves in 32.1 innings.

Mumey, a first baseman and outfielder, led the Spartans in batting average (.430) and stolen bases (26).