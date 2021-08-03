Spartans' Clausen, Clemons earn first team all-state honors

The Pleasant Valley baseball team had contributions throughout its lineup en route to a 37-win campaign and its first state championship.
When it came to the Iowa Print Sports Writer Association's all-state squads, three players stood above the rest.
Seniors Seth Clausen and Alex Clemons were selected to the 13-player first team in Iowa Class 4A and senior Ryan Mumey was a second-team choice.
Clausen, headed to the University of Minnesota in the fall, was recognized as a pitcher. He was 10-0 with a 0.81 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 60.1 innings, including wins over state qualifiers Cedar Rapids Prairie, Waukee and Ottumwa. At the plate, Clausen batted .371 with 12 extra-base hits and 33 RBI.
Clemons thrived in multiple roles for the Spartans and was selected at utility. The first baseman and pitcher hit .389 with 19 doubles and a team-high 41 RBI. On the mound, the Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year was 3-0 with a 1.30 ERA and a conference-best nine saves in 32.1 innings.
Mumey, a first baseman and outfielder, led the Spartans in batting average (.430) and stolen bases (26).
Davenport West senior catcher Dominic DeLaPaz joined Mumey on the second team. DeLaPaz batted .438 with 11 doubles, three homers and 35 RBI for the Falcons, who finished in sole possession of second place in the MAC.
North Scott junior pitcher and infielder Sam Skarich was named to the third team. Skarich batted .396 with four homers and 39 RBI while also going 6-1 on the bump with a 2.53 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 58 innings.
In Class 3A, Maquoketa's Kannon Coakley and Central DeWitt's Boomer Johnson were first-team honorees.
Coakley, chosen as a catcher, batted a team-high .486 with 22 doubles, three home runs and 39 RBI. He had an on-base percentage near .575 and stole 13 bases in 14 attempts.
Johnson, instrumental in the Sabers' run to the state semifinals, was a utility selection. He was 9-2 on the mound with a 1.36 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 61-plus innings. At the plate, he was a .319 hitter with 28 RBI.
Davenport Assumption's Max Stein (outfielder) made the second team and Noah Mack (utility) was third team. Stein batted .439 for the Knights while Mack was 5-1 with a 2.71 ERA on the mound and batted .343 with 29 RBI.
In Class 2A, Camanche infielder Mike Delzell was a second-team selection. He led a state semifinal squad in average (.495), hits (50), doubles (14), home runs (5) and RBI (48).
Durant had a pair of third-team selections in pitcher Nate Dierickx and infielder Ben Orr. West Liberty junior Caleb Wulf was a third-team selection at utility.