Spartans' Clausen commits to Gophers

“It didn’t take much thinking,” Clausen said. “I really liked the whole coaching staff, a big-school feel and I love being in the Big Ten (Conference).

“Minnesota has a really good developmental program with its pitchers. Everything seemed perfect.”

Last season as a sophomore, Clausen was used in relief for the Spartans, who won 25 games and reached the Class 4A state tournament.

In 14 appearances, Clausen was 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 28-plus innings.

“Last year it was about getting comfortable at the varsity level and taking after the leaders we had with Max (Slavens) and Peyton (Lindmark),” Clausen said. “This year, I’m going to be in one of those spots where I come into practice every day as a leader and lead by example.”

Because of the coronavirus, there might not be a high school baseball season this summer. That decision will come in the next month.

If a season comes to fruition, Clausen plans to be one of PV’s primary arms for conference doubleheaders.