Spartans' Clausen commits to Gophers

About two years ago, Seth Clausen was 5-foot-6, weighed approximately 115 pounds and his fastball was clocked in the upper 60s. He wasn’t on any college baseball program’s radar.
The outlook has significantly changed for the Pleasant Valley junior.
He has grown nearly 5 inches, added more than 60 pounds and has touched 90 miles per hour on the radar gun with his fastball. Colleges have taken notice.
“I was kind of a late bloomer,” said Clausen, who recently committed to Minnesota's baseball program starting in the fall of 2021. “My freshman year, I wasn’t sure what was going to happen with my baseball career. I just kept seeing big leaps over the offseason.
“When I was in the mid-80s (with my fastball) last spring, I knew I could play college baseball.”
Clausen also had offers from Furman University in Greenville, S.C., and Dartmouth College. He had contact with Iowa, Penn State, South Dakota State, Harvard and Cornell among others.
The right-hander took a visit to Minnesota’s campus in early March, days before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I performed well and they liked me up there,” Clausen said. “We kept in touch after that.”
It eventually led to the Gophers making an offer last week.
“It didn’t take much thinking,” Clausen said. “I really liked the whole coaching staff, a big-school feel and I love being in the Big Ten (Conference).
“Minnesota has a really good developmental program with its pitchers. Everything seemed perfect.”
Last season as a sophomore, Clausen was used in relief for the Spartans, who won 25 games and reached the Class 4A state tournament.
In 14 appearances, Clausen was 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 28-plus innings.
“Last year it was about getting comfortable at the varsity level and taking after the leaders we had with Max (Slavens) and Peyton (Lindmark),” Clausen said. “This year, I’m going to be in one of those spots where I come into practice every day as a leader and lead by example.”
Because of the coronavirus, there might not be a high school baseball season this summer. That decision will come in the next month.
If a season comes to fruition, Clausen plans to be one of PV’s primary arms for conference doubleheaders.
“I’ve been working on my stamina and running a lot so I can keep my arm healthy,” Clausen said. “The problem in the past has been keeping my velocity and composure for more than a few innings, but this offseason I’ve worked to improve my arm strength and stamina.”
Clausen has spent time in the offseason working with former Moline standout Dakota Bacus, a pitcher in the Washington Nationals organization.
Bacus and Clausen worked together at the TBK Bank Sports Complex in the Legends, a training program for players of all ages and levels.
“(Dakota) has put me over the hump,” Clausen said. “He worked really hard with me, helping me go from throwing 80 to 83 to up to 90. That Legends program has really changed my game.”
Clausen said it has been a combination of technique, improved flexibility and added strength.
“It has been loosening up my hips, getting more torque and movement,” Clausen said. “I’ve gained probably 20 to 25 pounds from last season, and that’s led to a big leap in velocity.
"Right now, (Minnesota) sees my future as a pitcher and that's where I also see it."
With the uncertainty of what the next couple months hold for college visits, Clausen said it was important to make a decision.
"I wanted to have the pressure off my back," he said. "It will make the (season) a lot more enjoyable and fun."
