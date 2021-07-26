Spartans' Clemons earns MAC player of year accolade

Alex Clemons has produced at the plate and on the mound for Pleasant Valley High School's baseball team this season.
The reward was Clemons being recognized as the Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball player of the year Monday.
Clemons, a first baseman, batted .466 with 10 doubles and 17 RBIs in 18 MAC games. He also was 2-0 with 2.05 ERA and four saves in conference play.
The Spartans became the first team to register an 18-0 record in league play. They take a No. 1 state ranking into Thursday's Class 4A state quarterfinal against Ottumwa at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City.
Ryan Mumey (outfielder) and Seth Clausen (utility) joined Clemons on the first team from PV. Derek Stecklein was voted as the coach of the year.
North Scott also had three first-team selections in Sam Skarich (pitcher), Ryan Campbell (catcher) and Noah Young (outfielder).
Assumption's Noah Mack (pitcher) and Roderick Tanamor (shortstop) made the top team as did Bettendorf's Zach Garton (third base) and Jacob Ripple (outfield).
Davenport North pitcher Blake Gaskey and outfielder Zane Beebe, Central DeWitt second baseman Ben Mason and Clinton pitcher/catcher Jai Jensen were selected to the first team as well.
Clausen, Jensen and Mumey are the repeat first-team honorees.
All-MAC teams
First team
Pitchers -- Sam Skarich, jr., North Scott; Noah Mack, jr., Assumption; Blake Gaskey, sr., Davenport North
Catcher -- Ryan Campbell, jr., North Scott
First base -- Alex Clemons, sr., Pleasant Valley
Second base -- Ben Mason, sr., Central DeWitt
Shortstop -- Roderick Tanamor, so., Assumption
Third base -- Zach Garton, sr., Bettendorf
Outfield -- Ryan Mumey, sr., Pleasant Valley; Jacob Ripple, sr., Bettendorf; Zane Beebe, sr., Davenport North; Noah Young, so., North Scott
Utility -- Jai Jensen, sr., Clinton; Seth Clausen, sr., Pleasant Valley
Second team
Pitchers -- AJ Bynum, so., Pleasant Valley; Dawson Toborg, sr., Muscatine; Chance Dreyer, so., Davenport West
Catcher -- Dominic DeLaPaz, sr., Davenport West
First base -- Michael Ray, jr., Davenport West
Second base -- Ryan Sanders, jr., North Scott
Shortstop -- Henry Bloom, sr., Central DeWitt
Third base -- Clayton Spratt, sr., Davenport North
Outfield -- Max Stein, jr., Assumption; Matthew Meyer, sr., Pleasant Valley; Noah Yahn, sr., Muscatine; Koal Bossom, sr., Central DeWitt
Utility -- Boomer Johnson, sr., Central DeWitt; Barrett Lindmark, jr., Pleasant Valley
Honorable mention
Assumption -- Keegan Shovlain, jr.; Jay Costello, jr.; Alex Good, so.
Bettendorf -- Carter Furness, so.; Luke Bohonek, so.; Lucas Bowie, sr.
Central DeWitt -- Noah Thein, sr.; John McConohy, sr.; Kaiden Muhl, sr.
Clinton -- Addison Binnie, so.; Zeiv Presson, jr.; Logan Mulholland, jr.
Davenport Central -- Andrew Hutchcroft, sr.; Cade Amato, sr.; Nick Hartje, sr.
Davenport North -- Nolan Mosier, so.; Jayden Noriega, sr.; Jacob Lechvar, sr.
Davenport West -- Peyton Thompson, sr.; Justin Saskowski, jr.; Hunter Runge, sr.
Muscatine -- Doug Custis, jr.; Josh Dieckman, sr.; Diego Rangel, sr.
North Scott -- Parker Ruth, sr.; Cody Sunny, jr.; Alex Dickman, sr.
Pleasant Valley -- Ryan Thoreson, jr.; Brooks Reiter, sr.; Alex Melvin, sr.
Player of the year: Alex Clemons (Pleasant Valley)
Coach of the year: Derek Stecklein (Pleasant Valley)