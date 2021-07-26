Spartans' Clemons earns MAC player of year accolade

Alex Clemons has produced at the plate and on the mound for Pleasant Valley High School's baseball team this season.

The reward was Clemons being recognized as the Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball player of the year Monday.

Clemons, a first baseman, batted .466 with 10 doubles and 17 RBIs in 18 MAC games. He also was 2-0 with 2.05 ERA and four saves in conference play.

The Spartans became the first team to register an 18-0 record in league play. They take a No. 1 state ranking into Thursday's Class 4A state quarterfinal against Ottumwa at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City.

Ryan Mumey (outfielder) and Seth Clausen (utility) joined Clemons on the first team from PV. Derek Stecklein was voted as the coach of the year.

North Scott also had three first-team selections in Sam Skarich (pitcher), Ryan Campbell (catcher) and Noah Young (outfielder).

Assumption's Noah Mack (pitcher) and Roderick Tanamor (shortstop) made the top team as did Bettendorf's Zach Garton (third base) and Jacob Ripple (outfield).

Davenport North pitcher Blake Gaskey and outfielder Zane Beebe, Central DeWitt second baseman Ben Mason and Clinton pitcher/catcher Jai Jensen were selected to the first team as well.