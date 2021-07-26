 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spartans' Clemons earns MAC player of year accolade
0 Comments
topical alert
PREP BASEBALL

Spartans' Clemons earns MAC player of year accolade

  • Updated
  • 0
070521-qc-spt-west-pv-baseball-7.JPG

Pleasant Valley's Alex Clemons (3) tags out Davenport West's Payton Thompson during a game earlier this season at the Spartan Complex.

 Jessica Gallagher

Alex Clemons has produced at the plate and on the mound for Pleasant Valley High School's baseball team this season.

The reward was Clemons being recognized as the Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball player of the year Monday.

Clemons, a first baseman, batted .466 with 10 doubles and 17 RBIs in 18 MAC games. He also was 2-0 with 2.05 ERA and four saves in conference play.

The Spartans became the first team to register an 18-0 record in league play. They take a No. 1 state ranking into Thursday's Class 4A state quarterfinal against Ottumwa at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City.

Ryan Mumey (outfielder) and Seth Clausen (utility) joined Clemons on the first team from PV. Derek Stecklein was voted as the coach of the year.

North Scott also had three first-team selections in Sam Skarich (pitcher), Ryan Campbell (catcher) and Noah Young (outfielder).

Assumption's Noah Mack (pitcher) and Roderick Tanamor (shortstop) made the top team as did Bettendorf's Zach Garton (third base) and Jacob Ripple (outfield).

Davenport North pitcher Blake Gaskey and outfielder Zane Beebe, Central DeWitt second baseman Ben Mason and Clinton pitcher/catcher Jai Jensen were selected to the first team as well.

Clausen, Jensen and Mumey are the repeat first-team honorees.

All-MAC teams

First team

Pitchers -- Sam Skarich, jr., North Scott; Noah Mack, jr., Assumption; Blake Gaskey, sr., Davenport North

Catcher -- Ryan Campbell, jr., North Scott

First base -- Alex Clemons, sr., Pleasant Valley

Second base -- Ben Mason, sr., Central DeWitt

Shortstop -- Roderick Tanamor, so., Assumption

Third base -- Zach Garton, sr., Bettendorf

Outfield -- Ryan Mumey, sr., Pleasant Valley; Jacob Ripple, sr., Bettendorf; Zane Beebe, sr., Davenport North; Noah Young, so., North Scott

Utility -- Jai Jensen, sr., Clinton; Seth Clausen, sr., Pleasant Valley

Second team

Pitchers -- AJ Bynum, so., Pleasant Valley; Dawson Toborg, sr., Muscatine; Chance Dreyer, so., Davenport West

Catcher -- Dominic DeLaPaz, sr., Davenport West

First base -- Michael Ray, jr., Davenport West

Second base -- Ryan Sanders, jr., North Scott

Shortstop -- Henry Bloom, sr., Central DeWitt

Third base -- Clayton Spratt, sr., Davenport North

Outfield -- Max Stein, jr., Assumption; Matthew Meyer, sr., Pleasant Valley; Noah Yahn, sr., Muscatine; Koal Bossom, sr., Central DeWitt

Utility -- Boomer Johnson, sr., Central DeWitt; Barrett Lindmark, jr., Pleasant Valley

Honorable mention

Assumption -- Keegan Shovlain, jr.; Jay Costello, jr.; Alex Good, so.

Bettendorf -- Carter Furness, so.; Luke Bohonek, so.; Lucas Bowie, sr.

Central DeWitt -- Noah Thein, sr.; John McConohy, sr.; Kaiden Muhl, sr.

Clinton -- Addison Binnie, so.; Zeiv Presson, jr.; Logan Mulholland, jr.

Davenport Central -- Andrew Hutchcroft, sr.; Cade Amato, sr.; Nick Hartje, sr.

Davenport North -- Nolan Mosier, so.; Jayden Noriega, sr.; Jacob Lechvar, sr.

Davenport West -- Peyton Thompson, sr.; Justin Saskowski, jr.; Hunter Runge, sr.

Muscatine -- Doug Custis, jr.; Josh Dieckman, sr.; Diego Rangel, sr.

North Scott -- Parker Ruth, sr.; Cody Sunny, jr.; Alex Dickman, sr.

Pleasant Valley -- Ryan Thoreson, jr.; Brooks Reiter, sr.; Alex Melvin, sr.

Player of the year: Alex Clemons (Pleasant Valley)

Coach of the year: Derek Stecklein (Pleasant Valley)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Was the Brewers-White Sox series a preview of the 2021 World Series?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 20 years, the last eight at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News