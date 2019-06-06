ELDRIDGE — The Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball race is only about a third complete, but Pleasant Valley could not have positioned itself any better.
After a doubleheader sweep over Davenport Central on Monday, the Spartans put up a crooked number in one inning of each game Thursday night to cruise past North Scott on the road, 12-1 and 15-4, at Lancer Stadium.
PV (7-3, 6-0 MAC) is tied atop the MAC standings with Class 3A second-ranked Davenport Assumption. The teams square off at PV in a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Monday.
The Spartans and Lancers were tied, 1-1, after five innings in the opener, but PV busted it open with a seven-run sixth inning.
It was triggered by aggressive baserunning. After a bases-loaded walk to Jack Young brought in the go-ahead run, coach Derek Stecklein put on a suicide squeeze with Ryan Mumey in the box.
North Scott's Carter Wenck's pitch was low and skirted past catcher Griffin Wilder. PV scored two runs on the play to build a 4-1 cushion. Peyton Lindmark followed with an RBI ground out, and then Max Slavens, Jose Lara and Seth Clausen strung together run-scoring singles.
The Spartans added four more runs in the seventh. They capitalized on nine walks and two hit-by-pitches against Lancer pitching.
Young had three hits, scored two runs and knocked in two.
It was more than enough run support for PV sophomore left-hander Matthew Meyer. He struck out six and yielded just five hits to collect his first win of the season.
North Scott (3-5, 1-3) took a 2-1 lead in the nightcap thanks to bases-loaded walks to Luke Haedt and Austin Schneider.
The advantage was short-lived.
PV retaliated with a 10-run third inning. The Spartans sent 14 hitters to the plate against starter Jackson Stoefen and reliever Layne Hamann, including a three-run homer from Caden Kipper and two-run blast from Mumey.
Stecklein's squad reached a three-ball count on eight different occasions in the inning.
The Spartans finished with a season-high 17 hits in the game. Young, Lindmark, Slavens, Lara, Kipper, Andrew Schiltz and Eric Clifton each had two hits for PV.
McDermott picked up his second conference win of the season, working four innings and giving up three hits.
It was a difficult week for North Scott. After splitting with Bettendorf on Monday, it has allowed 53 runs in the last four games.
The Lancers look to regroup Monday at Clinton.