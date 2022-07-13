Spartans' rally denied as Liberty scores late to end PV's title defense

With five outs to work with and its collective back to the wall, the Pleasant Valley High School baseball team showed what champions are made of.

Trailing Iowa City Liberty by three runs going into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Spartans cashed in on some errant pitching and a fielding miscue to draw even in Wednesday's Iowa Class 4A Substate 5 title game.

However, a storybook finish was not meant to be for the reigning 4A state champions as the Lightning regained the lead on a seventh-inning error, then held on to stun Pleasant Valley 5-4 on its home diamond.

"Our seniors have been a part of nearly everything we've accomplished here, and I feel bad for them," said PV coach Derek Stecklein of the senior group that was part of state-qualifying teams in 2019 and '20 in addition to last year's title team.

"I wish we could've got it done for them, but this is a group of guys who have given a lot to the program and have had a ton of success. One game doesn't write their story."

However, it looked like a different story was going to be written late Wednesday evening when the bottom of the sixth inning rolled around and Liberty holding a 4-1 lead.

A leadoff double by shortstop Tyge Lyon (2-for-4) off the Lightning's unbeaten ace Jack Turgasen, who relieved starter Boyd Skelley in the fifth, gave the hosts a spark. Walks to Drew Micek and Cal Parr loaded the bases with one out.

Jackson Tubbs then relieved Turgasen and hit Ryan Thoreson with a pitch to make it a two-run game. Micek then scored on a bobbled ball in front of the plate, and Barrett Lindmark drew a bases-loaded walk to make it a 4-4 game.

"That pushed a lot of momentum our way," Stecklein said of Lyon's leadoff two-bagger. "We got three runs and a lot of momentum for us. Unfortunately, we couldn't keep them down."

Sophomore Jackson Khamphilanouvong relieved Tubbs following the walk to Lindmark and got the next two outs. In the top of the seventh, Luke Ramsey (3-for-3) rapped a leadoff single off Lindmark, who had relieved PV starter Sam George.

After Luke Mayer walked, Ian Gates hit a one-out grounder that appeared to be a sure double play, but an errant throw resulted in Ramsey racing in with the go-ahead run.

"We've talked all year that something bad is going to happen," said Liberty coach Tom Cronk. "It's all about minimizing the damage. We gave up a three-spot, then we came out and fought back."

Pleasant Valley (24-12) did have a final chance in the bottom of the seventh when Micek drew a one-out walk, bringing the winning run to the plate, but Khamphilanouvong retired the next two batters to clinch the first state trip for the fifth-year Liberty program (21-19).

For the Lightning, it will almost be like a home game, as the 4A state tournament is held at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus.

"Our guys are familiar with Banks," Cronk said. "It's unreal. We've been working hard, and this is awesome for our guys."

The evening started promisingly enough for PV as Caden McDermott and Tyge Lyon both singled to open the bottom of the first inning. Tate Lyon was then hit with a pitch to load the bases with just one out.

Ultimately, the Spartans could only muster one run out of that promising start as a Parr groundout to the right side of the infield scored McDermott to stake the hosts to the early lead.

"It would've been nice to squeak some more runs out when we had the chance and put a crooked number up in the first inning," Stecklein said. "We hit balls hard all night, but right at somebody. The ball was not flying for us tonight."

At first glance, that lead looked good enough for George. After throwing six scoreless innings in last Friday's 1-0, nine-inning win over Dubuque Senior, the junior southpaw kept the Lightning off the scoreboard through Wednesday's first two frames.

However, Liberty drew even in the top of the third by manufacturing a run. Ramsey singled to open the inning, then stole second and took third on a Mayer sacrifice before scoring on a Luke Meyers groundout.

Two innings later, the Lightning took their first lead when Mayer's two-run single scored Mason Gardner and Ramsey, both of whom had singled with one out. In the top of the sixth, Evan Chandler's RBI triple stretched Liberty's lead to 4-1.