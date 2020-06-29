Spartans sweep Bulldogs, garner sole possession of MAC lead

The Spartans were without all-state pitcher and infielder Jack Young, who is out indefinitely.

Sophomores Ryan Groenenboom and Barrett Lindmark picked up the slack on the mound. Groenenboom, in his first varsity start, worked into the sixth inning and yielded just one earned run. Lindmark worked all five innings of Game 2 to collect the win.

“We know whoever we put out there, they’re going to give us everything they can,” Stecklein said. “We had some guys with different opportunities tonight and they were able to take advantage.”

After PV (8-5, 8-2 MAC) snared a 5-4 lead in the opener, Bettendorf loaded the bases with one out against Minnesota recruit Seth Clausen in the seventh. Clausen, however, recorded a strikeout and fly out to secure the win.

The Spartans scored three of their runs in the opener with two outs.

Bettendorf (7-4, 6-4) managed to have 16 hits in the doubleheader. Ashton Westphall had two hits in each game.

“In baseball, it is easy to get things rolling the wrong way sometimes,” Bettendorf coach Blake Hanna said. “PV kept on coming and they’re a good team. It was a learning experience for our team, but I’m proud of the way we battled in that first game.