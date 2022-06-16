 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BASEBALL | PLEASANT VALLEY 9-15, WEST 2-1

Spartans sweep their way into MAC baseball lead

  • Updated
  • 0
061322-qc-spt-bett-pv baseball

Pleasant Valley's Barrett Lindmark (1) runs towards home plate Monday in Bettendorf. Lindmark scored the first run of Thursday's doubleheader sweep of Davenport West.

 ALEX GANT

When it hit the diamond late Thursday afternoon, the Pleasant Valley baseball team was tied for the Mississippi Athletic Conference lead.

Now, the Spartans will wake up this morning in sole possession of first place in the MAC.

With fellow co-leader Davenport Assumption set to finish its suspended doubleheader with Clinton this afternoon, PV took advantage by sweeping Davenport West Thursday evening, taking the opener 9-2 and posting a 15-1, five-inning victory in the nightcap.

Thursday's sweep at the West Baseball/Softball Complex has the Spartans (13-6) still perfect in the MAC at 10-0. For the time being, that gives them a one-game lead on Assumption in the win column.

As for the Knights (15-3, 8-0 MAC), they are scheduled to finish a home twinbill with Clinton this afternoon. The first game of that doubleheader was suspended with Assumption up 3-0 in the top of the fourth inning, and will resume at 3 p.m.

In the first game, PV broke through against West starting pitcher Caden Schaeffer in the top of the third. After Barrett Lindmark was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, Caden McDermott (2-for-4) belted a one-out double to plate the first run.

An inning later, the Spartans made it a 3-0 game on a one-out, two-run double by Carson Williams (2-for-4). As it turned out, that was plenty for PV starter James Very.

Very worked five innings of scoreless baseball, allowing two singles and two walks with a strikeout before giving the ball to Brady Langan for the final two innings. Very finished his evening by retiring the final seven batters he faced.

Just to be sure, Pleasant Valley broke the opener open with a six-run fifth in which it sent 11 batters to the plate.

The key blows in that big inning were Lindmark's two-run single and a two-run double by Tyge Lyon.

The Falcons did finish the first game on a high note by breaking up the Spartans' shutout bid as Keegan Thomas rapped a two-out, two-run single off Langan.

However, any momentum West (8-15, 2-8) hoped to generate was quickly dispelled when PV opened the nightcap with a seven-run first inning in which it sent 12 batters to the plate.

A Drew Micek RBI single got the scoring going, then Tyge Lyon scored on a double steal and Ryan Thoreson doubled in Micek. A pair of Falcon errors led to three more PV runs before Lyon's RBI single capped the uprising.

The Spartans did not let up, adding on five more runs in the top of the second as they batted around again, this time sending 10 batters to the plate.

A two-run Tate Lyon single was the key blow, with Thoreson belting a second RBI double and McDermott and Tyge Lyon also driving in runs. PV then added three more in the third on a Tate Lyon RBI triple and McDermott's two-run double.

That was more than enough for PV's second-game hurler, Jackson Peer. Peer worked four innings and allowed one run on two hits with nine strikeouts.

