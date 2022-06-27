Split decision: State-ranked Spartans, Knights stay tied atop MAC

It was a doubleheader with significant anticipation. Two state-ranked squads and two teams unbeaten in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.

After 14 innings and nearly five hours of baseball Monday, nothing was decided in the race for the league title.

Class 3A top-ranked Assumption handed 4A eighth-ranked Pleasant Valley its first conference loss in 34 games in the opener, 12-5, but the Spartans rebounded with a 6-2 win in the nightcap at Assumption High School.

“We weren’t satisfied with a split there, but we live to fight on until Thursday,” Assumption senior outfielder John Argo said. "We still have a chance to get part of that MAC title."

Assumption (25-5) and PV (19-7) head into Thursday's final night of conference play at 15-1. The Knights close at North Scott and the Spartans play host to Central DeWitt.

“Hopefully, we can continue to take care of business and get a little help from North Scott and repeat as conference champs,” Spartans coach Derek Stecklein said.

The Knights used an eight-run fifth inning to seize control in the opener. The Spartans leaned on the right arm of Aden O’Donnell in Game 2 to salvage a split.

PV trailed 4-1 in the opener until No. 9 hitter Carsen Williams launched a game-tying home run in fifth inning. Assumption immediately had a response.

Coach Greg Thissen’s team sent 12 batters to the plate in the bottom half. It had four hits, capitalized on four errors, a walk and hit batsman to blow it open.

“We made the pitcher work really hard in that first game,” Argo said. “There were no easy at-bats, and we made them field it well, throw it well and sometimes they didn’t.

“We did a good job of doing our jobs.”

Argo was on base three times, stole three bases and scored three runs out of the leadoff spot.

“I’m comfortable with Argo everywhere,” Thissen said. “It doesn’t always look great, but he always seems to get the job done. He’ll give you a great at-bat and there is nobody on our team I’d rather have lead off the game than him.”

It was more than enough for the Knights’ Chance Dreyer, who pitched into the seventh inning and struck out a half-dozen to improve to 5-0 on the season.

Assumption had an opportunity to pounce on PV early in Game 2. O’Donnell walked the first two batters before Stecklein came out for a succinct conversation.

“He told me to go be that dude,” O’Donnell said.

O'Donnell obliged. He worked out of the first unscathed and pitched six scoreless innings.

“(Assumption) was ready to go that second game, so I knew I had to come out there, shut them down and shut down their confidence right away,” O’Donnell said.

With a member of the University of Iowa baseball staff in attendance watching O’Donnell, the junior right-hander yielded only three hits and finished with seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

“That’s the guy we need him to be and the guy he can be for us,” Stecklein said. “It was good to see him get in a jam and then get himself out of it. It was pretty smooth-sailing the rest of the way.”

PV scored three runs in the second and tacked on single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Catcher Ryan Thoreson was 3-for-4 while Tate Lyon, Cal Parr and Jackson Peer each had two hits as part of the Spartans’ 13-hit attack.

Assumption scored twice in the seventh and brought the tying run to the plate with the bases loaded, but Peer eventually won out in a 10-pitch battle with Noah Mack, getting a fly ball to end the game.

“I told our guys, that was a fantastic way to respond,” Stecklein said. “We did not play well in Game 1, so to come back and fight and find a way in that second game was big.”

So in a summer where Assumption and PV have been deadlocked at the top, the conference race will fittingly be decided on the final night.

“We’ll shift our focus to Thursday and attack that like any MAC doubleheader,” Thissen said. “Hopefully, we can win a share or maybe (PV) will slip up and we can get it outright.”

