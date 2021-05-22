Split with Riverdale leaves Sherrard baseball alone atop TRAC West

PORT BYRON — Playing for the first time in 10 days, the Riverdale baseball team found itself with a golden opportunity to tighten things up in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.

But after the Rams held on for a 3-2 win in the opener of Saturday's TRAC West twinbill, the visiting Sherrard Tigers ensured there would not be a logjam atop the conference standings as senior Will Franck's complete-game gem enabled the Tigers to rally for a split with a 3-1 victory.

Franck (3-1) allowed five hits in the second game — including a sixth-inning solo home run by Riverdale freshman standout Dawson Peterson — with two walks and six strikeouts to help his club snap a three-game losing streak.

"There were a couple of innings, the fourth and fifth especially, where I could feel (fatigue), with it being the second game played today," he said. "Then in the last few innings, you know it's close to the finish and the adrenaline takes over. We knew both games would be important."

By salvaging a split, the Tigers (9-8) remain in sole possession of the Three Rivers West lead at 7-1, sitting one game up on second-place Fulton (8-5, 6-2 TRAC West). Third-place Riverdale (8-7) is now 4-3 in the conference.