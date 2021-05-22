Split with Riverdale leaves Sherrard baseball alone atop TRAC West

PORT BYRON — Playing for the first time in 10 days, the Riverdale baseball team found itself with a golden opportunity to tighten things up in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.
But after the Rams held on for a 3-2 win in the opener of Saturday's TRAC West twinbill, the visiting Sherrard Tigers ensured there would not be a logjam atop the conference standings as senior Will Franck's complete-game gem enabled the Tigers to rally for a split with a 3-1 victory.
Franck (3-1) allowed five hits in the second game — including a sixth-inning solo home run by Riverdale freshman standout Dawson Peterson — with two walks and six strikeouts to help his club snap a three-game losing streak.
"There were a couple of innings, the fourth and fifth especially, where I could feel (fatigue), with it being the second game played today," he said. "Then in the last few innings, you know it's close to the finish and the adrenaline takes over. We knew both games would be important."
By salvaging a split, the Tigers (9-8) remain in sole possession of the Three Rivers West lead at 7-1, sitting one game up on second-place Fulton (8-5, 6-2 TRAC West). Third-place Riverdale (8-7) is now 4-3 in the conference.
"We came out a little flat in the first game, but we fired it up in the second game and got the job done," said Franck. "The message (head coach Nick Basala) teaches us is that we've always got to be ready in every game and play our best."
Sherrard struck for runs in the second and third innings on RBI groundouts by Tanner Timerman and Franck, respectively. After Peterson (2-for-3) made it a 2-1 game, the Tigers added an insurance run in the top of the seventh on Ryan Staver's RBI single.
Riverdale, which got a strong second-game outing from starting pitcher Aiden Nelson (one earned run on three hits with six strikeouts in five innings), had a golden opportunity to break through in the bottom of the fourth when Peterson belted a lead-off double and took third on a single by Nelson.
However, Franck was able to induce three straight pop-fly outs to get out of the inning unscathed.
"Will threw a great game for us," Basala said. "He is exactly that senior leader who wanted the ball in the second game, and he did the job for us."
In the opener, it was Peterson doing the job for the Rams. He scattered seven hits in 6 2/3 innings and finished with eight strikeouts to earn his first high school pitching victory.
"I put him in a tough spot out there," said Riverdale coach Derek Peterson, "and he responded well."
After a two-out RBI single by Staver (2-for-4) got Sherrard within 3-2, Peterson (1-1) gave the ball to junior Gage Hugart, who got the final out to nail down his second save of the year.
"I came in with the mindset of not looking ahead in the order but just trying to get the guy who was in the box," he said. "I was starting to feel it in the last inning and lost control a bit, but I turned it over to Gage and he shut the door."
Riverdale went up 2-0 in the second inning when Ryan Showalter's two-out double scored Jacob Griffin, with Showalter then coming in on an error. An RBI single by Franck in the the top of the fourth made it a one-run game, but Nelson's lead-off home run in the home half of that inning provided what proved to be a crucial insurance run.
"We knew these games were going to be tough, with Sherrard coming in undefeated in the conference," Nelson said. "Their pitcher in the first game (senior Brady Hartman, who also went 3-for-4 in the second contest) is good, so we had to capitalize if he made any mistakes."