Davenport Assumption's baseball players react after beating Fairfield in the Class 3A substate final last week in Muscatine. The Knights play Boone in a state quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Class 3A state baseball

Assumption (31-4) vs. Boone (20-12)

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m. 

Where: Principal Park, Des Moines

At stake: Winner advances to semifinals Friday afternoon against the winner of Central DeWitt (36-3) and Centerville (24-6).

Assumption's top players: Nick Gottilla, sr. (.365 avg., 14 extra-base hits, 22 RBIs; 8-1, 1.41 ERA, 54 2/3 IP, 90 Ks); Seth Adrian, jr. (.342 avg., 15 2B, 2 HR, 32 RBIs); Brandon Schlichting, sr. (7-0, 0.87 ERA, 48 1/3 IP, 46 Ks)

Boone's top players: Brett Price, sr. (7-2, 1.86 ERA, 67 2/3 IP, 92 Ks; .396 avg., 30 RBIs); Spencer Turner, sr. (.377 avg., 5 2B, 22 RBIs; 6-3, 2.32 ERA); Jake Lewis, sr. (.273 avg., 6 2B, 4 HR, 20 RBIs)

Need to know: Second-ranked Assumption, seeking a third consecutive state title, is 37-5 all-time at the state tournament. The Knights have won their last nine contests at Principal Park. Coach Greg Thissen's team has won eight one-run games this year, including two in the postseason. Unranked Boone, at state for the third time in five years, beat Ballard 10-3 in the substate final. The Toreadors are last in the 3A field in hitting at .293 and have struck out 207 times in 32 games (6.5 times per game).

