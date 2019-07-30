Class 4A state baseball
Pleasant Valley (25-11) vs. Iowa City West (33-7)
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Principal Park, Des Moines
At stake: Winner advances to semifinals Friday evening against the winner Western Dubuque (32-9) and Urbandale (28-14).
PV's top players: Jack Young, jr. (.400 avg., 30 RBIs, 26 runs; 7-1, 1.54 ERA, 63 2/3 IP, 57 Ks); Peyton Lindmark, sr. (.383 avg., 6 2B, 23 RBIs); Max Slavens, sr. (.294 avg., 9 2B, 2 HR, 25 RBIs; 4-0, 2.28 ERA)
Iowa City West's top players: Marcus Morgan, so. (9-0, 0.65 ERA, 53 2/3 IP, 94 Ks; .417 avg., 3 HR, 32 RBIs); Ryan Cooper, sr. (.461 avg., 12 2B, 3 HR, 51 RBIs); Nick Biancuzzo, sr. (.407 avg., 11 2B, 2 HR, 31 RBIs)
Need to know: PV is making its first state trip in 16 years and third overall. The Spartans have won 13 of their last 14 games, including road wins over Iowa City High and Linn-Mar in the substate tournament. Young has won five of his last six starts. Iowa City West, which also has won 13 of its last 14, is at state for the ninth time in 11 years. Morgan threw five shutout innings in a 4-0 win over PV on May 29. He has struck out 28 in postseason wins over Muscatine and Cedar Rapids Prairie.