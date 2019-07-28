Class 3A state baseball
Central DeWitt (36-3) vs. Centerville (24-6)
When: Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Principal Park, Des Moines
Twitter: @mattcoss78
At stake: Winner advances to semifinals Friday afternoon against the winner of Assumption (31-4) and Boone (20-12).
Central DeWitt's top players: Garrett Finley, sr. (.484 avg., 13 2B, 3 HR, 48 RBIs); Lucas Bixby, sr. (.315 avg., 8 2B, 21 RBI; 7-0, 0.76 ERA); Alex McAleer, jr. (.303 avg., 12 2B, 26 RBIs; 7-0, 0.77 ERA)
Centerville's top players: Brady Kauzlarich, jr. (.453 avg., 7 2B, 40 SB; 6-0, 2.07 ERA); McCain Oden, jr. (.400 avg., 8 2B, 27 RBIs; 6-0, 2.29 ERA); Merrick Mathews, so. (.429 avg., 9 2B, 28 RBIs)
Need to know: The third-ranked Sabers are making their third trip to state, the first since 2016. Coach Shane Sikkema's team leads the Class 3A field with 20 home runs. It has won nine one-run games this season, including its last two in the postseason. No. 9 Centerville, making its third straight appearance in Des Moines, is the defending 2A state champion. The Reds return two of their top four hitters from that squad.