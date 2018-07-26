State baseball
Assumption (32-10) vs. Sioux City Heelan (32-10)
What: Iowa Class 3A state semifinal
When: Friday, 1:30 p.m.
Where: Principal Park, Des Moines
At stake: Winner advances to Saturday's 5 p.m. championship game against top-ranked Harlan or seventh-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock.
How they got here: Assumption has recorded three shutouts in four postseason games, collecting wins over Maquoketa, Dubuque Wahlert, Central DeWitt and Bondurant-Farrar. Heelan beat MOC-Floyd Valley, LeMars and Sergeant Bluff-Luton to reach the state tournament. It nipped Solon 3-2 in eight innings Tuesday.
Projected pitching matchup: Assumption (Nick Gottilla, 5-1, 1.05 ERA, 40 IP, 80 Ks) vs. Heelan (Brenden Roder, sr., 5-2, 2.50 ERA, 36 1/3 IP, 22 Ks or TJ Chamberlain, jr., 5-1, 4.32 ERA, 35 2/3 IP, 28 Ks)
About Assumption: The Knights are 35-5 in state tournament games, the most wins of any program in the state. They are seeking their fourth trip to the title game in six years. Ranked third in 3A, Assumption has won 11 of its last 12 games. Gottilla pitched a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts in his last start in the district final. Sophomore Seth Adrian, who had two hits in Tuesday's win, leads the Knights with .385 average.
About Heelan: The Crusaders come in on good form with 13 wins in their last 15 contests. Heelan is the top hitting team in the 3A field at .385. It has tallied at least 10 runs in a game 22 times this season. Hunter Hope leads the way with a .468 average, 25 extra-base hits and 64 RBIs. Heelan, ranked sixth in the final 3A state rankings, is looking for its first title game appearance since winning the 2005 championship.
