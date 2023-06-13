FULTON -- This past spring saw both the baseball and softball teams at Fulton High School enjoy success in equal measure.

On the baseball diamond, the Steamers fell just short of a title in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference's West Division, going 6-4 to tie Warren-Stockton for second place as both finished two games behind East Dubuque.

But in the IHSA postseason, Fulton (17-8) more than compensated by winning a second consecutive Class 1A regional championship, the first time it had done that since winning back-to-back titles in 2015-16.

On the softball front, the Steamers marked their second year in the NUIC West by going 9-1 under first-year head coach Derek Germann to win their first title in their new conference.

However, the 1A postseason did not bring equal success for Fulton (14-9) as it dropped an 11-9 shootout to conference rival East Dubuque in its regional opener.

But when the NUIC West released its all-conference softball roster, the Steamers fared quite well. Out of their seven all-conference honorees, four of them were first-team selections.

Boding well for Fulton's future, the four players who made the first-team cut are all underclassmen -- juniors Brooklyn Brennan (shortstop, pitcher) and Emily Kane (catcher) and sophomores Resse Germann (utility) and Addison Hartman (infield, outfield, pitcher).

Even the Steamers' three second-team choices will be back in the fold next spring -- juniors Annaka Hackett and Mady Luskey in the outfield and infield, respectively, along with sophomore infielder Kira Wilson.

As for Fulton baseball, the Steamers' success netted them nine All-NUIC West honorees, a group led by the first-team duo of senior outfielder/pitcher Ryan Eads (a unanimous pick) and junior infielder/pitcher A.J. Boardman.

The majority of Fulton's all-conference selections are on the second team. Payton Curley (infield), Kole Schipper (first base, pitcher) and Q.J. Mangelsen (infield, catcher, pitcher) are all seniors, with sophomores Braeden Brennan (infield, pitcher) and Dom Kramer (outfield, pitcher) joining them.

Honorable mention status was awarded to the senior duo of infielder/pitchers Reed Owen and Ethan Price.