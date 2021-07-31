Stecklein paves Spartans' path to state title

Stecklein also spent time under Ryan Brownlee at Western Illinois University as a volunteer assistant and a year with Bill Sandry at PV before taking over as head coach.

His vision?

“We’re going to play hard, we’re going to do things the right way and you get rewarded for doing those things and we did,” Stecklein said. “I’m happy for our guys, happy for the seniors, our community and this program and what we’re trying to build.”

PV, which finished with a school-record 37 wins, has made the state tournament in each of his three seasons.

“From the second he walked in, he’s really flipped the script with everything,” senior Seth Clausen said. “He made it a point to be competitive at the lower level, have competitive JV teams and strengthen our schedule.

“Every single class has gotten better as he’s been our coach.”

Clausen said it is more than baseball with Stecklein.

“His big thing is becoming great young men,” Clausen noted. “It goes hand and hand with what happens on the field. Everybody has taken (baseball) a little more seriously now.

“We have those end goals we write down at the beginning of the season.”