This past Wednesday, the Rock Island High School baseball team saw a 12-run lead evaporate in a wild 13-12 loss at Rockridge.

But when it mattered most on Saturday, the Rocks' pitching was on point as they took both ends of a Western Big 6 Conference doubleheader against Quincy at Rock Island's Douglas Park.

In Rocky's 5-2 first-game victory, junior Conner DiIulio went the distance and allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits with a walk and four strikeouts to improve to 4-0.

Classmate Owen Michaels did likewise in the Rocks' 5-1 second-game win. In seven innings, he held the Blue Devils to three hits and allowed one unearned run with three walks and three strikeouts to move to 4-0.

"It (the Rockridge loss) was a weekday game, and those don't matter as much, but we still don't like to lose," DiIulio said. "We just put that game in the past. We knew what we had to do, and we got it done."

Following DiIulio's performance, Michaels (3-0) was eager to do his part to assure Rock Island (7-4) of a sweep and a 4-0 start to conference play.

"We definitely wanted a sweep today, especially with Moline coming up. It was important for us to go to 4-0," he said, referring to next Saturday's matchup with fellow Big 6 co-leader Moline (13-3, 4-0); the Maroons swept Sterling 10-0 and 16-1 on Saturday.

Saturday's twinbill also marked the first home games for the Rocks since their home field at the high school campus sustained significant damage to the outfield fencing during this past Tuesday's heavy storms. All of their remaining home dates this spring will be at Douglas.

"As soon as we found that out, (Rock Island coach Jake) Scudder said we're the `road dogs' from now on," said Michaels. "Playing down here gives us a lot of motivation."

In addition to strong pitching and near-flawless defense — Rocky had one error in each game — the offense was able to strike early and put the Blue Devils (4-3, 1-3 Big 6) behind the 8-ball quickly.

In the first game, the Rocks scored twice in the bottom of the second when Michaels and Nik Janssen reached to open the inning and were bunted into scoring position by Alex Churchill. Michaels scored on a wild pitch by Quincy starter Kyle Taylor, and Aidan Brokaw's two-out single plated Janssen.

After Quincy tied it with runs in the fourth and fifth, Rock Island struck back with a three-run fifth inning as Michaels (2 for 3) had a one-out RBI single and DiIulio helped himself with a two-out, two-run knock.

"Offensively, we're starting to find an identity and we're starting to get that buy-in from the guys," said Scudder. "Today was a good day for us in that aspect."

In the second contest, Rocky jumped ahead with three first-inning runs as the duo of junior first baseman Jackson Bennett and Michaels each posted RBI singles. Bennett (2 for 4, three RBIs) then had a two-run double in the bottom of the second to put the hosts up 5-0.

"It was a big momentum shift for us, getting Owen comfortable on the mound and letting the defense work behind him," said Bennett. "We were just getting (runs) a little bit at a time. I felt my job with guys in scoring position was to find a way to get them in."

After that, Quincy hurler Joe Schroeder held the line by retiring 12 of 15 batters over the final four innings, but the damage was done as Michaels only allowed a single Blue Devil run in the top of the fifth.

"We didn't want Quincy to get any momentum going," Michaels said. "We wanted to keep it on our side."

In the wake of Saturday's sweep, DiIulio feels that if Rock Island can play the way it did against the Blue Devils, it can come out on top in next weekend's showdown at Moline.

"Next week is our toughest week for the Big 6," he said, "but if we play like we did today, no one can stop us."

For now, though, Scudder is keeping the focus squarely on Tuesday's conference matchup with Geneseo at Douglas Park and not looking too far into the future.

"We've got a quick turnaround, playing Geneseo on Tuesday," he said. "We've got a big week coming up. We're not worried about Moline yet."