'They're going to remember this': Bettendorf's playoff run comes to an end

IOWA CITY — The Bettendorf High School baseball team was a win away from its first state tournament appearance in 20 years, but Iowa City High’s Cade Obermueller got in the way.

The University of Iowa commit struck out 13 in 5⅓ innings of work to lead the Little Hawks to a 8-0 victory in the Class 4A substate championship over Bettendorf on Wednesday night at Mercer Park in Iowa City.

Despite the loss, Bettendorf pulled out two victories on the road as the underdog to reach the substate final.

“It was awesome. To go down to Burlington and win a close game and then go to North Scott and win another close game, there was just so much emotion in those two games,” Bettendorf coach Blake Hanna said.

“It’s tough to win three games on the road for sure, but I’m so proud of how the guys battled. There was a lot of adversity this year in terms of the games we played, but to put it together in the substate and make the final — they’re going to remember this three-game run for a while.”

Bettendorf finished 7-11 in the MAC and 15-21 overall, but the Bulldogs put that behind them in the postseason — as well as their inexperience. There were only three seniors on the Bettendorf roster.

“Any game experience you can get with young kids who are returning the next year is huge,” Hanna said. “I think this group will have big expectations, but there is a lot to be done in the offseason and these guys know that. We are sad to see this season end, but we are proud of how this team competed.”

As for the game, City High took control early.

The Little Hawks wasted no time getting on the board with two runs in the first. Joey Bouska started the bottom half of the inning with a single and then Gable Mitchell and Obermueller did the damage. Mitchell connected for an RBI single and then Obermueller clobbered a ball into the right center gap to make it 2-0.

Obermueller struck out four in the top of second after a dropped third strike allowed the first Bulldog to reach base. In the bottom of the inning, City High tacked on another run after the first two batters reached and a double play made it 3-0.

City High extended the lead to 4-0 in the third after a throwing error at first base allowed a run to score, but Luke Bohonek limited the damage to one run. The junior pitcher was 5-0 with a 2.37 ERA before this start, but allowed six earned runs in 4⅓ innings of work against the No. 2 team in Iowa.

“(Bohonek) goes out and competes in everything he does,” Hanna said. “I know when we have Bohonek on the mound we are going to have a chance, but they just hit the ball. They are a good hitting team and it’s hard for a pitcher to shut them down. But Luke certainly gave us a good chance to win the game and battles every time he is on the mound.”

The Bulldogs picked up their first hit of the game when Connor Chase singled down the third base line in the fourth, but he was stranded at second.

The Little Hawks scored three more in the fifth to make it 7-0 after Drew Carlson and Grant Ernst had RBI singles to center.

Bettendorf forced Obermueller out of the game in the sixth after Bohonek reached on an infield single and Parker Miller drew a four pitch walk. The runners moved to second and third with a passed ball, but the Bulldogs couldn't scratch across a run.

“(Obermueller) is a very talented pitcher, I mean, he’s going to Iowa and has a chance to be drafted,” Hanna said. “Iowa City is a very good team, I think No. 2 in the state, and we have played them twice and haven’t scored a run yet. We knew we were going to have to play really good baseball and City High make a few mistakes for us to be in the game, but they are a good team. You tip your hat to those guys.”

Bettendorf stayed in a huddle for over 10 minutes after the loss and closed out the speeches with hugs. It was an emotional ending that Hanna said they used to talk about how proud they were of a group that put in a lot of work to reach this moment.

“It’s about believing in each other, working hard, having each other’s’ back and being coachable and that’s exactly what all 19 of these kids did,” Hanna said. “They came and showed that at practice every day. When you have that going, it’s going to be an enjoyable season. I’m proud of this group, I’m proud of these coaches and I’m proud of the Bulldog fans that came out to watch us tonight. It’s sad to end the season but there is a lot of positives to take out of this season for sure.”